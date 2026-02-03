A spiritualist, while reacting to Nanyah’s death, shared the deep mystery behind the singer's demise and why it was her time

The spiritualist explained her deep findings surrounding Nanyah’s death, which was caused by a snakebite on January 31, 2026

What she said about the late singer sparked mixed reactions, as many shared what they observed about the singer in the comments

A spiritualist has shared deep insights about the death of a fast-rising singer, Ifunanya Nwangene, popularly known as Nanyah Music, who died from a snakebite.

Reacting to the singer’s death, the spiritualist mentioned why the hospital shouldn’t be blamed.

The young singer reportedly passed away after being bitten by a snake at her residence.

She was said to have rushed to a hospital immediately after the incident, but sadly, she did not survive.

Snakebite: Spiritualist shares insight about Nanyah’s death

Identified on Facebook as Nwanyi IMO TV, the spiritualist shared her insight about Nanyah’s death.

She mentioned why it was spiritual, as she slammed those blaming Nigerian hospitals.

The woman’s Facebook post read:

“Ifunanya Nwangene! (Nwa Mmiri) a Singer! And na water people get music. Sings so smooth like a Snake. 31st December sang a goodbye song 31st January she got bitten by a Snake and Died.

“And Some people are blaming the Doctors. If you are among the people blaming Nigeria Hospitals for Nanya Death you be Muguu!!!. The Question is what’s Two Cobra doing in her Room? Not just one But Two? And Some people will say must I Spiritualize Everything?

“But you See this girl’s Death? The Doctors are Innocent. It’s time for Her to go!! Her People came to take her home!!. Life is More Spiritual!!!.”

Reactions trail priestess' findings about Nanyah's death

Mazi Chukwudiaso Onyema said:

"I don't know how Africans are dècėivęd and mislead by making everything look spiritual."

Agu Uche Raphael said:

"Life is more spiritual because God our father is a spiritual Being... She has gone to sing spiritually with choirs of Angels... She is now Angel Nanya."

Chioma Francis said:

"Is she the first person to sing? So all the people singing are from water kingdom. A na akogheri."

Norah Ifeoma Benjamin said:

"When you look at her singing, there's this snake like look on her expression sef."

Mhiz Kattey Eli said:

"Please for any emergency snake bite. Blend charcoal with water and sieve it and take or put charcoal on fire get Ur cup of water ready and put the hot charcoal in water and drink. Another one get a trunk of banana tree, the middle fiber that is whitish, blend with water and drink. It's neutralises d venom of a snake."

