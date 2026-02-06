A Nigerian woman shared how the death of singer Ifunanya “Nanyah” Nwangene left her living in constant fear of snakes

She revealed that her anxiety affected her daily routine, making her uncomfortable in her own home

She added that frequent snake-related reports on social media made things worse, despite not knowing the late singer personally

A Nigerian woman has opened up about the psychological impact the death of singer Ifunanya 'Nanyah' Nwangene has on her.

The lady revealed on social media how the incident had left her living in constant fear of snake attacks.

The woman, identified as Amarachi C Eddy, shared her feelings in a Facebook post, explaining that news of the singer's death from a snakebite has deeply affected her mental state.

Lady speaks on effect of Nanyah's death

In her emotional post, Amarachi said the incident had heightened her fear of snakes to the point that she now feels unsafe even inside her home.

She admitted that her anxiety has changed her daily habits, stating that she no longer feels comfortable using the toilet and now rushes out quickly because of fear.

Amarachi also lamented that the constant exposure of snake-related content on social media has made it difficult for her to relax or scroll freely on her phone.

Although she clarified that she did not know Nanyah personally, she expressed sympathy for the late singer and described her death as unfortunate. She offered prayers for her soul to rest in peace.

Her Facebook post read:

"God abeg oh. This snake matter don really enter my head. I'm using phone touch everywhere , any room I enter for my house, fear dey follow me—even in the afternoon.

"I no longer press my phone for the toilet again oh, na rush rush. I just do sharp sharp come out. Na God dey protect a person, because this imagination fits finish somebody.

"Since that incident, na only snake content full my timeline. I don’t know Ifunanya personally, but I’m really sorry for her. It is so unfortunate and I pray God rests her soul.

"Na to close my eyes and scroll will be the solution now"

Reactions as lady shares Nanyah's death impact

Legit.ng gathered reactions from Nigerians on her post. Some of the comments are below.

Ogheneyonre Akiti wrote:

"No think am too much again abeg."

Vera Ogheneyonre Akiti said:

"Don't go and use fear fear and attract what you're thinking oo."

