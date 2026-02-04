Chinenye Annah, a descendant of snakebite healers, shared her family's strange encounters with snakes after Nanyah's death

She questioned how two snakes allegedly entered the singer’s room unnoticed and reflected on the spiritual debates surrounding the incident

Chinenye recalled killing multiple snakes in her own home and speculated that traditional treatment might have helped in Nanyah’s case

A snake bite healer's descendant has sparked reactions online after sharing what she described as unusual family encounters involving snakes, following the death of Nanya Music from a snakebite.

The woman, identified as Chinenye Annah, took to Facebook to express her sadness over the fast-rising singer's death.

A Nigerian lady shares her take on whether Nanyah's snakebite incident was spiritual or not. Photo credit: @nanyah_music/TikTok

While offering her condolences, she also recounted experiences from her own family, linking them to spiritual beliefs and connections to snakes.

In her post, Chinenye said she was deeply affected after learning that Nanyah lost her life after she got bitten by a snake.

Is Nanyah's death spiritual? Lady speaks

She also questioned how two snakes could have entered the singer’s room unnoticed and acknowledged the ongoing debate about whether the incident had spiritual undertones.

While she couldn’t confirm if it was truly spiritual, she noted that, as a descendant of snakebite healers, she had experienced unusual encounters with snakes that might be considered spiritual.

A Nigerian woman shares her views on whether Nanyah’s snakebite incident had spiritual undertones. Photo credit: Chinenye Annah/Facebook, nanyah-music/TikTok

In her words:

"I know some people do not believe in spiritual things, but this picture of a snake that is attached in this post was a snake I killed last year in our house... This was not the first or second in a week that last year. But we kept killing it until this last one I took it outside and snapped, that was the seventh time because I was not understanding how a snake enters somebody's house without us knowing when it was coming. And in a parallel seven days... So, when we enquired, (I will save you some details) they told us it came to pass a message. A message keh? Are we owing anyone? Though my grandfather's specialty when he was alive was curing snake bites. But after he passed on, no one took over. In fact nobody wants to continue...so, after the continues rampage of the snake in our home it was linked to that...that it came to pass a message."

The woman also speculated that access to traditional treatment could have made a difference in the singer’s case.

See her Facebook post below:

Reactions to comment on Nanyah's snakebite death

Some of the comments are below.

Chisom Oriah said:

"It’s actually three not two. The person really mean this babe but God knows the best."

Favour Senan wrote:

"My dear I don’t believe it’s ordinary, Rip to her."

Happiness Elechi commented:

"So sad, may her soul rest in peace. Amen."

