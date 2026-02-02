A young man who had followed the late singer, Ifunanya Nwangene, to the hospital when she was bitten by snakes speaks

He mentioned what he told the doctor at the hospital after he noticed she had taken what he believed was her last breath

He also shared something he observed about her lips and tongue after the singer died following the snake bites

A young man, who was a friend of late singer Ifunanya Nwangene, has explained that he watched her die in the hospital, as she passed away in his arms.

He also described what he noticed about her tongue and lips immediately after her death.

Man describes last moments of singer Ifunanya Nwangene at hospital. Photo Source: Facebook/Paschal Nworgu Tenor

Source: Facebook

Man recalls watching late Ifunanya Nwangene die

The individual posted the story on his page to mourn her passing, recalling their good times together while noting that she had a promising future ahead, but her life was tragically cut short.

The individual, Paschal Nworgu Tenor, explained on Facebook Messenger that at the hospital, he watched her struggle to breathe right before his eyes.

As she took a breath, he explained that he called the doctor to perform another CPR on her. After this, he noticed something unusual about her lips and tongue.

His statement:

“We had duo plans too; there was no other perfect duet partner aside from you. You left without accomplishing your 2026 plans. I watched you, the closest person in my life, struggle for breath right before my eyes and in my arms. I couldn’t believe that was your last breath, which made me tell the doctor to check again even after they had carried out CPR.”

Man recalls watching late singer Ifunanya Nwangene die in his arms. Photo Source: Facebook/Paschal Nworgu Tenor

Source: Facebook

Speaking about his observation of her lips and tongue, he shared:

“It was unbelievable. Your skin was still fresh, even though your tongue and lips had changed in color. But I had a little hope because I was praying, begging God to bring you back. I prayed hard. I prayed the ‘Hail Mary’ many times. I begged you to come back; you always obeyed and listened to me. But this time, you didn’t even move an inch.”

He added that as it happened, he remembered praying and calling her name, but she had already died.

Reactions as man speaks about late Ifunanya

Emmy said:

"Please take heart My brother I have been wondering how you especially was coping with this because if I am this devastated how much more you but I am consoled by your last statement that Nanya is in better place and I want you to take that as a statement of fact and be consoled My dear brother. May God grant her eternal rest by his side where she rightly belong Amen 🙏."

Onyeka added:

"So sorry Pascal, please take heart. Eternal rest be granted her and let perpetual light shine upon her Amen 🙏."

Ndidi shared:

"Hmmm!! Is so Unfortunate my brother but I pray God console you and everyone she left behind... May her gentle soul continue to rest in peace."

Lasisi: added:

"So Sad....Please do accept my condolences dear Pashal. May her soul rest in peace."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that FMC Abuja denied claims that there was no anti-venom for late singer Ifunanya Lucy Nwangene. The hospital said doctors gave her immediate care and used anti-snake venom as soon as she arrived.

Brother speaks on singer Nanyah’s death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that fast-rising Nigerian singer Ifunanya Nwangene, known as Nanyah, died after a snake bite at her Abuja home.

Her brother, Kingsley, said she first went to a hospital that had no anti-venom, then to another where doctors put her on a drip instead of giving immediate treatment.

Source: Legit.ng