A White man who is known for his football predictions has weighed in on the second leg UEFA Champions League semi-final matches between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid, as well as the Bayern versus PSG tie

Arsenal, still unbeaten in the Champions League campaign, would lock horns at home with Spanish giants Atletico Madrid after a 1-1 draw in the first leg, while PSG goes to Bayern's home after playing a first leg nine-goal thriller

In a video released on TikTok, the White man predicted the scorelines in both games, and he also forecasted the goal scorers

Ahead of the second-leg UEFA Champions League semi-final matches, a White man, @callum_wm, popularly known on TikTok for giving football predictions, has made his forecast for both games public.

In a TikTok video released on Thursday, April 30, @callum_wm informed his over 500k followers of his scoreline predictions and his forecasts of the players to score in both mouth-watering encounters.

A White man has predicted the outcomes of the UEFA Champions League semi-final clashes. Photo Credit: @callum_wm, Facebook/UEFA Champions League

Source: TikTok

The 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League semi-final second legs are scheduled for Tuesday, May 5 and Wednesday, May 6, 2026, with Arsenal facing Atletico Madrid at the Emirates Stadium after a 1-1 draw in Spain, while Bayern will welcome PSG after an entertaining first leg, which produced nine goals.

White man's UCL semis predictions

According to @callum_wm on TikTok, Bayern Munich will win PSG 3-1, and he predicted that Leon Christoph Goretzka, Luis Díaz, and Joshua Walter Kimmich will all be on the scoresheet for the Bavarians, while Khvicha Kvaratskhelia will get PSG's consolation goal.

For the other encounter between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid, he predicted a 2-0 win in favour of the Spanish giants. @callum_wm predicted that Koke (Jorge Resurrección Merodio) and Antoine Griezmann would score the only goals of the match.

The man's predictions have been met with mixed feelings from football lovers.

A White man predicts the goal scorers in the forthcoming UEFA Champions League semi-final matches. Photo Credit: @callum_wm

Source: TikTok

Watch his TikTok video below:

UCL semi-finals: Man's predictions generate buzz

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's predictions below:

Neymar&Barcola_Fan🇧🇷🇫🇷✝︎ said:

"Notice that every time he does this, PSG lose here but win in real life."

Kostis_Kontos said:

"I wonder how Atletico vs Arsenal didn't end 0-0, and they went on pens."

Gloria said:

"I need to stop watching the Bayern game because that score is absolutely ridiculous."

Chmendez said:

"Whoever wins between Bayern and PSG, it’s an automatic w for them in the final. Arsenal and Athletico have nothing to offer."

mustafa Abdi said:

"Believe me, Arsenal are UCL champions 🏆 2026."

Le Zormand said:

"No No No Bayern Munich 2-PSG Goals: Beraldo 17' Kvaratskhelia 27' 37' 45' Kimich 56' Kvaratskhelia 71' Gonzalo Ramos 79' Kim 86' and Arsenal 2-1 Atletico Madrid Goals: Odegaard 18' Le Normand 90+3' Saka 117.'"

kyle said:

"No way he might be right."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a supercomputer had predicted who would get to the Champions League final between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid.

UCL semi-final: Arsenal handed favourable referee

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Arsenal had been handed a favourable referee for their semi-final second-leg clash with Atletico Madrid.

The Gunners and Rojoblancos will face each other at Emirates Stadium in the second leg of the UCL second-leg semifinal. Arsenal currently have an upper hand after scoring a goal in the 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

Swedish forward Viktor Gyokeres gave Arsenal the lead through the spot kick, before Julian Alvarez equalised also through the spot kick. The Gunners had a late penalty appeal turned down after referee Danny Makkelie rescinded his decision after a VAR review.

Source: Legit.ng