Kingsley Nwangene shared an emotional account of how his sister, singer Nanyah, passed away after she was bitten by a snake at her Abuja home

According to him, the first hospital lacked anti-venom, while doctors at the second facility placed her on a drip as her condition worsened despite her arriving conscious

After her death, Kingsley rejected claims that she came late or could not speak properly, accusing the system of failing her at a critical moment

Fast-rising Nigerian singer and vocalist Ifunanya Nwangene, popularly known as Nanyah music, has died after being bitten by a snake at her Abuja home on Saturday morning.

Her brother, Kingsley Nwangene, explained that she struggled to get medical help after the incident, moving between hospitals in search of treatment before passing away.

Brother of singer Nanyah narrates her final hours after a snake bite. Photo credit: nanyah_music

Source: Instagram

According to Kingsley, Nanyah called him around 8:30 am to inform him of the bite while she was on her way to a hospital.

She had tied her hand to slow the spread of venom and went alone to Divine Health Hospital in Lugbe, Abuja.

However, the hospital told her they did not have anti-venom, forcing her to book another ride to the Federal Medical Centre in Abuja.

Throughout this time, Kingsley said he remained on the phone with her, trying to reach contacts in the city for support.

At the second hospital, she was taken into the emergency department, where staff began asking her questions instead of immediately administering anti-venom.

Kingsley Nwangene narrates how his sister, fast-rising singer Nanyah, died after being bitten by a snake at her Abuja home. Photo credit: nanyah_music

Source: Instagram

Kingsley recalled that doctors removed the cloth she had tied around her hand and placed her on a drip, assuring her to remain calm.

Shortly after, she began to feel dizzy, and her speech became unclear. By then, Kingsley said his uncle had arrived at the hospital to be with Nanyah, but despite hopes that she was receiving proper care, she did not survive.

Nanyah's sudden death has left her brother devastated, expressing anger at the lack of timely medical intervention and describing the situation as a failure of the system.

Her passing marks a painful end to a promising career, cutting short the journey of a young artist who was only beginning to make her mark in the music industry.

Check out the post of Nanyah's brother here:

Netizens react to the tragic incident of Nanyah's death

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@lorie_lbl said:

"Giving drip to someone that has just been bitten by a snake is diabolical."

@just_frank9 wrote:

"She walked down to two hospitals herself without no assistance seeking for proper medical attention.. is this what we have to get simply because we are Nigerian? Ifunanya you deserved better Rip dear."

@mrsbuchiii commented:

"Traditional medicine is very important. We really need to resurrect it in this country seeing that most Nigerian hospitals are filled with quacks."

@doctor.emeka reacted:

"Guys please if you're bitten by a snake or any venomous animal. Stay calm and avoid movement which can spread venom. Without correct antivenom administration she didn't have much chance. But she shouldn't die in vain. Use your voices, your votes to force real change. Please!"

@sandranwaibekwu said:

"Snake antivenom can be gotten at Hmedix pharmacy since it's not available at most hospitals. Pls hold this information to heart. So sorry but her death could have been prevented."

Source: Legit.ng