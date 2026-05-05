DJ Cuppy has shared heartwarming moments from her family vacation outside the country

The pictures featured billionaire Femi Otedola, his wife Nana, and their three daughters, Tolani, Cuppy, and Temi

The billionaire family pictures have also captured attention online, stirring diverse reactions

Billionaire Femi Otedola and his family are currently on vacation outside the country, as pictures from their fun moments surfaced online.

On Tuesday, May 5, 2026, Otedola's second daughter, Ifeoluwa Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy, who recently opened up about her personal struggles, took to her official X handle to give fans and followers a glimpse of her family vacation.

Billionaire Femi Otedola spotted with his wife and three daughters on vacation. Credit: femiotedola/cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

The pictures shared by Cuppy featured her, her parents, Femi and Nana, and her sisters, Tolani and Temi Otedola, dressed elegantly in outfits in what appeared to be a sunny outing.

Another picture captured the billionaire family in a relaxed mood in a vintage convertible, with Otedola at the front seat.

"Family First," Cuppy captured the pictures.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that billionaire Femi Otedola penned a heartwarming birthday tribute to business magnate and fellow billionaire Mike Adenuga as he celebrated his 73rd birthday on Wednesday, April 29, 2027.

Sharing an old picture of himself and Adenuga, Otedola recounted how the billionaire predicted his future success 24 years ago during his (Otedola) mother's 70th birthday celebration in the Epe area of Lagos state.

Fans react as Otedola's daughter DJ Cuppy shares adorable family pictures. Credit: cuppymusic/femiotedola

Source: Instagram

The pictures DJ Cuppy shared from her family vacation are below:

Reactions to Otedola's family photos

While many gushed about the billionaire family photos, others noted the absence of Cuppy's brother, Fewa.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments; read them below:

kenny_xo144 commented:

"Omo wetin my papa Dey do when your papa Dey hustle?"

whitemama150 said:

"No matter how far life takes you, family should always be your starting point and your destination."

pascaliito commented:

"Are you people adopting? I know I’m grown but I promise not to tarnish the surname."

Uzzohh said:

"When will you come back to Nigeria? Many of my friends are interested in you."

BLACK__DIAAMOND commented:

"There's a reason why he attach the $ sign after Ote. Man is big and he knows how to show it. Beautiful Family."

Zumaexplorer said:

"I love this family so much, but the brother is often left out of your pictures. I’ve noticed it a couple of times …Why?"

DonLove07 wrote:

"Now I believe dreams are real. I have actually seen this exact scene in my dream before you even posted it. Everything is the same, the location, the vibe, even the outfit The only thing missing is me beside you, holding you like I'm already part of the family."

Otedola shares adorable picture with his mum

Legit.ng also reported that Otedola shared heartwarming pictures from his visit to his mother, Doja Otedola, in Epe, Lagos.

The billionaire's pictures captured his cosy family home located in Epe, Lagos, with turquoise walls, religious frames, family portraits, and custom pillows printed with his mother's image.

The photos also stirred up conversation online as Nigerians shared their observations.

Source: Legit.ng