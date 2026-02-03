A young Nigerian man, who was very close to late singer Ifunanya Nwangene, has shared their chat

He shared what she told him immediately after she was bitten by a snake in her apartment in Abuja and how he responded

The message the young man posted on his social media page has gone viral and made many people emotional

A friend of late singer, Ifunanya Nwangene, has shared a screenshot showing what he said about her room minutes after she was bitten by snakes.

Recall that the singer recently made news headlines after she was pronounced dead at the hospital she visited following snake bites.

Friend recalls message sent to Ifunanya after snake bite. Photo Source: Facebook/Mathew Samson Abah/Ifunanya Nwangene

Source: Facebook

Friend of Ifunanya shares last WhatsApp message

Details from several news reports confirmed that she was bitten by snakes in her apartment before finding her way to the hospital.

As the public continues to mourn her death, an individual, Mathew Samson Abah, who was a friend of Ifunanya Nwangene, shared a message he sent to her on WhatsApp about her room immediately after she told him she had been bitten by snakes.

Friend of late Ifunanya Nwangene shares last WhatsApp message. Photo Source: Facebook/Mathew Samson Abah

Source: Facebook

He posted a screenshot of the message online alongside a photo of himself and the late singer.

The post has since left many people emotional, as they took to the comment section to react.

Reactions as friends of singer speaks out

Vuitton noted:

"Non of una no fit marry her if she dey east she for dun see suitor since as a star men will be rushing her, maybe this thing for no happen to her ladies listen Abuja men hardly marry."

Chubuzor said:

"When she sang the champions league anthem, I thought she was the real composer….man, in America she’s an assets to them but here in Nigeria, the bad goVernment keeps wasting treasures 😖 🤦 Rest in the blossom of the lord dear, at least you’re free from this heLL called a country 💔."

James shared:

"MDB so sorry for this great earthly loss and heavens gain may her soul rest in peace."

Solomon stressed:

"May her soul and the soul of all the faithful departed through the mercy of God rest in peace. Brother take heart may the good Lord console you and her family to bear this great loss. Amen."

Cyndy wrote:

"She wasted time chatting different people up and down, instead of her to get herself to hospital first. And before she could get to the hospital the venom must had spread all over her system."

Mathy stated:

"I dint know her in person but I followed her from the first day I heard her sing. I have been so emotional since this happened but tonight is worse. I can't close my eyes. The pain is too Much. What a wicked world."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a close female friend of late singer Ifunanya Nwangene shared an emotional post online after her death.

Friend mourns late singer Ifunanya Nwangene

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a close friend of the late gospel singer, Ifunanya Nwangene, shared a sad story about her last moments.

He said he quickly went to the hospital after hearing the news of her death. Later, he followed the ambulance carrying her body to the church.

Source: Legit.ng