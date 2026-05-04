A young lady graduated as the best student in the Department of English and Literary Studies at Delta State University

She started her first business during her 100-level days and survived financial difficulties during her first semester in school

The graduate served as an SUG executive and a departmental leader while maintaining a high CGPA throughout her stay on campus

A Nigerian lady, @damivicx1, has celebrated her graduation from Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, after emerging as the best in her department.

The scholar shared her academic journey on TikTok, revealing how she balanced leadership roles and entrepreneurship with her studies.

A DELSU student who started business in 100 level tops class, shares experience. Photo: @damivicx1

Source: TikTok

Academic success at DELSU

The graduate explained that her journey started with financial hurdles in her first year, which forced her to monetize her skills.

She noted that her set was made to write theoretical examinations, while previous students wrote objective questions.

Despite the changes in the examination format, she excelled in her papers without relying on past questions. She stated that her academic performance improved significantly from her 300-level, where she began recording mostly A's.

Leadership and business

While pursuing her degree, the lady served as the Financial Secretary of her department and later won an election to become the Senior Treasurer of the Student Union Government (SUG). She also held a leadership position in her church drama group and served as a class coordinator.

In her final year, she recorded a CGPA of 4.85 in both semesters while serving as the SUG Director of Welfare. She eventually finished as the Best Graduating Student in the Class of 2025.

Dami said:

"It still feels so unreal. Standing here as a graduate, I am filled with so much joy and pride. From my naive 100 level days, when I launched my first business and had to monetize my love for my phone, I’ve come a long way."

See her TikTok post below:

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the graduate's post below:

Rita said:

"A very fine girl"

Cryptic Crown 👑 💙 said:

"Oshey my first class baddie"

Mercy said:

"Congratulations Pent Mother"

Onlyone_suo said:

"Congratulations Vicky"

ARIELLA.💕 said:

"When you see a babe like DAMI,GIVE HER CHANCE!!!!! Congratulations My Leader!"

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng