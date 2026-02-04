A young man, while reacting to the death of a singer who died after being bitten by snakes, shared his personal experience

He mentioned what happened to him several years ago in the backyard of his house while his mother was away

He also shared what happened to his body within 5 minutes after he was bitten by the deadly snake

A young man reacted to the death of singer Ifunanya Nwangene and shared a scary experience he had after being bitten by a snake several years ago.

The death of Ifunanya Nwangene, who was bitten by a snake in her Abuja apartment, prompted him to share his own story and explain how he survived.

Man shares how mother saved him after snake bite, reacts to Ifunanya’s death. Photo Source: Facebook/Richard Chido/Ifunanya Nwangene

Source: Facebook

Man survives snake bite

Richard Chibo explained that he was passing by their backyard when he was bitten and even mentioned the colour of the snake.

He wrote:

"Contrary to what some might think, there is absolutely nothing spiritual about the snake bite that ended the life of the young and promising singer, Ifunanya. Last night, I shared a post, now deleted, about my own snake bite experience in Abia State over 10 years ago and how my mother saved my life."

He also shared the tragic event that happened to him within five minutes after being bitten by the snake:

"It was Nkwo market day, and my mom always went to Nkwoegwu Market in Umuahia, Ohuhu. I was just passing through our backyard when I got bitten by a green snake called orira in Igbo. Within less than five minutes, my chest became heavy, and I started struggling to breathe."

Man says he almost died from snake bite, warns about lack of care. Photo Source: Facebook/Richard Chido/Ifunanya Nwangene

Source: Facebook

He explained how he survived:

"Perhaps my ancestors realized it wouldn’t be right for a *Nwa Mba Mmiri* (a Rivers son) to die far from home, so they sent my mother back at the perfect time. She arrived from the market just in time and took me to a traditional herbalist who treated me. Within a few hours, I was okay. If my mom hadn’t returned so quickly, I might have been dead."

He added:

"It’s tragic that the young girl left this world in such a preventable way. What makes it even sadder is that many Nigerian hospitals lack the proper resources to treat snake bites. Without an herbalist or someone experienced nearby, a person will simply die."

"Most Nigerians are ignorant of many things, including basic lifesaving skills like Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR). We know how to complain, argue, and rant, but when it comes to the simplest life-saving actions, we are helpless. My grandmother calls it nkamanya iberibe. ☹️"

He also gave advice:

"The first things to do when someone is bitten by a snake are to remain calm, immobilize the affected limb (gently tie it with a piece of cloth), and get the person to proper care immediately."

Reactions as man shares snake experience

Emmanuel wrote:

"I honestly believe if she had made a post to create awareness that she was bitten by snake, she would have gotten help from the Public on how to neutralize the venom. There are local mixtures that are antivenom."

Eze added:

"Globally, we have 3rd highest incidence of snakebites & 2nd in amputations from same. But the population of our snakes is 19th. Anti-venom availability is the issue. Anti venom needs a cold chain for storage and naija no get light."

Abel shared:

"Boss I think the best thing is for one to have little knowledge about life, I was taught how to tie the affected immediately before going to hospital or anywhere but some don't know.. like you said some of our hospitas are mad. Herbal people dey cure ASAP. It's hard to hear that snake bite killed anyone when I was younger."

Faster bolt said:

"I don hear different stories concerning this death. Some even de talk about their whole life experiences. The truth is that we don't fully know what happened. Let us trust God and avoid this long unnecessary stories."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a friend of late singer Ifunanya Nwangene shared a sad message online. He talked about the last advice she gave him.

Friend remembers ifunanya Nwangene

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a lady who went to school with late singer Ifunanya Nwangene shared her happy memories. She talked about gifts Ifunanya gave her 10 years ago and the nice times they had.

She said she is very sad that Ifunanya died from a snake bite and that the hospital could not help her quickly.

Source: Legit.ng