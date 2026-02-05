A man who was with Nanyah three days before she died opened up about the song she recorded

He posted a snippet of the song she recorded in the studio three days before she was bitten by a snake on January 31, 2026

Her last singing video touched the hearts of many, and they took to the comments section to mourn the demise of the songstress

A man has mourned the death of a fast-rising singer, Ifunanya Nwangene, popularly known as Nanyah Muusic, who died from a snakebite.

The young man, who said he was with Nanyah in the studio 3 days before she died, posted a clip of the song she recorded.

The young singer reportedly passed away after being bitten by a snake at her residence.

She was said to have rushed to a hospital immediately after the incident, but did not survive.

Man shares snippet of Nanyah’s new song

Identified on Facebook as ThankGod Iheanacho, the young man posted a picture and video of himself with Nanyah in the studio.

He stated that she was with him on January 28th, three days before her death, for her recording as part of his music project.

Mourning her demise, he wrote:

“An irreplaceable loss to the Abuja music society and Nigeria at large. My hand and heart feels very heavy writing this, because it is unimaginable loosing such a young promising great, talented music artist who touched so many lives, it is very heartbreaking—especially in Nigeria where music runs deep in our souls and connects us all.

“To think that Ifunanya Nwangene was at my studio on Wednesday the 28th to feature in a track for my next album, still cannot wrap my head around the fact that we have recorded songs pending release and other people she may have unfinished businesses with, and the thousands of souls looking up to her and today she’s no more.

“The pain of saying goodbye to someone whose voice and energy brought joy, inspiration, and even healing to many is heavy. From her unique voice, to the stories she told through songs, and the way she represented our culture and struggles, Nanya was a true artist who left an irreplaceable mark.

“May her soul rest in perfect peace, and may the music she created continue to live on, bringing comfort to her and everyone who loved her. Her talent was a gift to the world, and no one can take that away.”

Watch the Facebook video below:

Reactions trail video of Nanyah in studio

Benneth Igwe said:

"It's a pity and may God accept her soul. This is incredible."

Ezeadua Austine said:

"What an incredible loss, may she rest in peace."

Okodeje Adakole said:

"May her soul rest in peace my brother."

