The family of Ifunanya Nwangene, a talented young singer, is mourning her sudden death after she was bitten by a snake at her home.

The tragic incident left her brother with unanswered questions, as he accused the hospital of negligence and dishonesty.

Late Ifunanya's brother releases last video

The victim's brother, @kaybaba1 on Instagram, shared a sad post and a video of his sister's final moments, as he spoke on the circumstances surrounding her death.

He revealed that Ifunanya had spoken to him just before she passed away and had even sent him a video, which he shared with the public via his Instagram story highlight.

The video showed Ifunanya's hand with a drip attached, giving a glimpse into her health condition before she died.

According to the brother, Kingsley Nwangene, Ifunanya had walked into the hospital unaided, despite having been bitten by a snake on both legs.

He claimed that she was lucid and communicating clearly, but the doctors allegedly removed what she had tied on her hand to prevent the spread of venom, telling her to calm down.

The brother questioned the medical staff's decision, wondering if they had the necessary anti-venom to treat her.

Speaking further, he alleged that the hospital had lied about the circumstances of Ifunanya's admission, claiming that she had been brought in late and was incoherent.

In his words:

"She was still speaking fluently with me and even sent me this video. Now when they lost her I started seeing people say she was bitten at night or the day before but only came yesterday which was a lie. Doctors saying she wasn't talking properly and came in late. She came in by herself with both legs without any help. I was speaking with her through it all. She was very audible. The doctor removed the stuff she used to tie her hands to avoid the circulation of the venom and kept telling her to calm down. She immediately told me and I felt since she's at the hospital the doctors should know better than me. I encouraged her to calm down. Why did they remove the stuff she tied? Told her to calm down and proceed to put her on drip? Did they even have anti-venom? The hospital failed her and doubled down to lie also about everything."

Reactions as Ifunanya dies of snake bite

Nigerians have been mourning the demise of late Ifunanya Nwangene.

@The Gemini Muse said:

"That particular hospital is known for its negligence and poor services o. It is well."

@Victoria said:

"Her death broke my heart. She tried to save her life she tried her very best Nigeria failed her. Nigeria."

@Wicked Chy reacted:

"Again having a medical emergency and you are in Nigeria? God help you. Because if you make it alive, God bless your heart."

@CitizenKwame said:

"For how long would Nigeria continue to disappoint the entire continent, Ishowspeed came and lemme just keep quiet."

@Marvhils signatures said:

"The most basic thing, please someone should get me out of these country."

@Felix Dogara reacted:

"All they will do is gather around you and started shouting, arguing. It is so crazy!! When Anthony Joshua had the accident, that's how they gathered around his vehicle, confused, looking like those Orcs from Lord of the Ring."

@bagsellerinabuja added:

"Sis is because this hospitals are bunch of people wearing white that I will be requested she’s taken to native. Is not just two hospitals that don’t have it is all, most times is books that will not be available, they don’t anti venom, most people don’t go to them for it I grew up in Abuja, snakes is here, they experience snakes bite, they don’t die because they never go to hospital, even bone, you will wait for the orthopedic doctor that is coming from Kaduna. Or he wants you to come to his hospital."

Man shares conversation with Ifunanya Nwangene

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man went viral on social media after sharing his chat with the late singer, Ifunanya Nwangene.

Ifunanya reportedly lost her life in the early hours of Saturday, January 31, 2026, after being bitten by a snake at her house.

