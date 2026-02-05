A friend of Ifunanya Nwangene has made many people emotional after sharing a rare photo she took with her

As the public continues to mourn Ifunanya Nwangene following her death after a snake bite in her apartment, a friend of the late singer has shared a rare photo of her and revealed the unusual thing she did moments before the picture was taken.

This was contained in a tribute post she shared on her page in honour of the singer, who passed away on January 31, 2026.

Late singer Ifunanya Nwangene's friend recalls strange pre-photo habit.

Source: Facebook

Friend shares rare photo of Ifunanya

Legit.ng had earlier reported the circumstances surrounding the death of Ifunanya Nwangene. Since her passing, friends and close associates have continued to speak out, sharing different personal experiences they had with the singer.

A man who witnessed the moment Ifunanya Nwangene died at the hospital spoke about what he noticed about her lips and tongue immediately after her death.

Another friend of the singer also shared what he saw after looking inside the ambulance that conveyed her lifeless body.

Amid these emotional accounts, Chiedozi Ukamaka Maryann, a friend of Ifunanya Nwangene, revealed something unusual the late singer often did moments before taking photos with her.

She shared a post on her Facebook page alongside the rare picture, writing:

“I didn’t think I’d end up posting this picture when you’re… gone. Gone, such a difficult thing to call you, gone.

"I was just taking my usual ‘favorite spot’ picture and @nanyah_music jumped in, and that just lit up the picture, lol.”

Late singer Ifunanya Nwangene's friend opens up about special moment before photo.

Source: Facebook

Reacting to her death and expressing her grief, Chiedozi added:

“I looked forward to your future, Nanyah. I looked forward to getting to know you even better and being even closer. I was glad that you existed. ‘Too good to be true,’ but you were true… you ARE True.

"Too many words, too many words… I have too many words 😓.”

Reactions as lady mourns Ifunanya

Divine said:

'Omoooo. I can’t seem to wrap my head around this Ifunanya’s death. I just felt it was unfair."

Okafor Becky shared:

"When I saw her singing videos, you came through my mind I was like she sings like you. I didn’t even know you’ve met her before. May her soul rest in peace. Amen."

Benjamin added:

"Stay strong, you got this 💪It’s not as easy as it sound but please 🙏 accept my condolences 💐 your friend is in a better place, May her soul find eternal peace and rest."

Read the post below:

