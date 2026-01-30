A graduate of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) has gone viral on social media after he mentioned the CGPA he graduated with from the school

A graduate of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) has melted hearts online after revealing the CGPA he graduated with, despite starting with a low CGPA of 3.79 in 100L.

His story has drawn attention from many people shortly after he shared his academic journey on social media and made several other announcements.

OOU graduate celebrates academic success

The individual, @unsteadyFarian, whose real name is Lawal Gbenga Ayomide, is a Geology graduate of Olabisi Onabanjo University, OOU. He explained that he had a CGPA of 3.79 in 100L but later graduated with a higher CGPA, emerging as the best graduating male student in the Department of Earth Sciences.

Speaking about the CGPA he finished with, he wrote:

"Excellence, purpose, impact❤️🚀."

"🏮 Started 100L with a 3.79, ended my academic journey with a 4.29 CGPA."

After that, @unsteadyFarian spoke about an award he won in his department.

"🏮 Best Graduating Male Student, Department of Earth Sciences."

Out of the large number of students in the department, he graduated as one of the top individuals in his class.

"🏮 Top 6 out of a class of 87 students."

"🏮 Taught Mathematics and Physics to over 400+ students."*

"BSc Geology🎈."

Reactions as OOU graduate mentions his CGPA

@mola_lfc stated:

"Congratulations my bro many opportunities dey come your way ski"

