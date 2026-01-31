A graduate of Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) shared his admission experience as he bagged a mathematics degree

He mentioned why he didn’t want to attend FUNAAB in the first place, sharing how many years it took him to graduate

What the man said caught people’s attention, as many took to the comments section to congratulate the man on his achievements

A Nigerian man celebrated as he signed out of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) with flying colours.

The man shared how he got a Bachelor’s degree in mathematics 10 years after finishing secondary school.

FUNAAB Graduate Bags Mathematics Degree 10 Years After Finishing Secondary School, Shares Experience

Identified on X as @the_millenium1, the man celebrated his academic feat on the day of his institution's convocation ceremony, held on 31 January 2026.

FUNAAB graduate gets degree 10 years after secondary school

On his X page, he narrated how he never wanted to attend FUNAAB in the first place and the reason for that.

He also stated that he tried the same school three times and finally graduated 10 years after he finished secondary school.

His post read:

"“You no fit run from who you are”, I never wanted Funaab cause I didn’t want my full cycle of education in Ogun state. 10 years after secondary school and trying the same school three times I graduated. B.Sc Mathematics."

See his X post below:

Reactions trail man's graduation from FUNAAB

Many who came across the man's viral X post took to his comments section to congratulate him.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Defi_gina said:

"Congratulations millenium! You had a great impact in funaab's presence on x chief! That's one of the many milestones you reached, we're proud of you bro."

@alowoloduisrael said:

"Congratulations sirrrr! Cheers to greatness. Cheers to achieving more feats by His grace."

@Greenwood191638 said:

"Ogo of Funnab Congrat my boss We mount ur tent today."

@manlike_feeqi said:

"Congrats boss Where your tent Dey? Make we mount."

@hazzazzin said:

"Millenium in the f**king chat Congratulations oga mi."

@spfeladahsage said:

"Congratulations Millenium! You’ve done so well, you should be proud, man!"

@Stanmark7030 said:

"Congratulations ejeh I swr you no small."

UNILAG student who begged for fees graduates

Legit.ng had previously reported that a graduate of UNILAG celebrated her convocation as she recounted her undergraduate experiences.

She shared pictures from her convocation and throwback clips of when she begged for school fees as an undergraduate.

Many who came across the post appreciated the lady’s efforts and congratulated her on her graduation.

