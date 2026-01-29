A fresh graduate of the University of Lagos took to X (formerly Twitter) to celebrate completing his studies at the prestigious Nigerian institution

While noting that he started with a 2.85 GPA, the Surveying and Geoinformatics graduate stated that he finished in a strong fashion

He mentioned his cumulative grade point average, noting that he is proof that one's starting point doesn't determine how the person finishes

Eniola Awosika, a University of Lagos (UNILAG) graduate, has excitedly announced completing his academic pursuit at the institution.

In a tweet on X on January 28, Eniola shared his convocation photoshoot, along with an award he had won and a part of his results.

UNILAG graduate releases inspiring statement

The Surveying and Geoinformatics graduate, who reintroduced himself, revealed that he started his academic journey with a 2.85 GPA but graduated with a 4.16 CGPA, which is a second-class lower.

He noted that he combined his schooling with his design career.

Drawing a lesson from his academic feat, Eniola stated that he is proof that one's starting point doesn't determine how the person finishes.

"Reintroducing: Engr Awosika Eniola ( GMNSE ) B.Sc Surveying & Geoinformatics

"Started this journey with a 2.85 GPA and I’m finishing with a 4.16, balancing this with my design career.

"Proof that your starting point doesn’t get to decide your finish line," his tweet read

Social media users were impressed by his feat and sent him congratulatory messages. At the time of this report, Eniola's tweet had garnered over 8k views.

See his post below:

People celebrated UNILAG graduate on X

1,211 students bag first-class in UNILAG

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the University of Lagos' overall best graduating student had finished with a perfect CGPA, as 1,211 students graduated with first-class degrees.

A total of 16,506 students were cleared to graduate at the institution’s 56th Convocation Ceremonies. Out of the total number of graduating students, 1,211 will graduate with First Class honours and distinctions across undergraduate and postgraduate categories, underscoring what the university described as a strong culture of academic excellence.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Folasade Ogunsola, OON, FAS, disclosed these figures on Tuesday, January 14, 2026, during a convocation press conference where she outlined activities lined up for the ceremony. According to her, 10,584 students will receive first degrees or diplomas, while 5,922 others will be awarded postgraduate degrees. According to the university's statement, Umeozor Chukwuzubelu Benedict (Male), made a perfect Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA).

