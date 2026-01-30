A young Nigerian man who used to be an average student during his secondary school days has gone viral online

A UNILAG graduate who was an average student in secondary school has gone viral online after graduating with a high CGPA.

He shared his story on social media, posting a screenshot as evidence to show he was an average student.

UNILAG graduate earns two degrees

The individual, @yomsdirect, also shared a screenshot of his student profile from the UNILAG portal, which shows his impressive CGPA.

He mentioned that he holds two degrees and runs a business, and despite his history of being an average student in secondary school, he still achieved a high CGPA, highlighting it in the post.

He wrote:

"I was an average student in secondary school. Today, I have two degrees, both Second Class Upper."

Speaking about the business he ran while studying and the grade he graduated with from the University of Lagos, he added:

"I studied Law while running a business and still graduated with 4.02."

As he shared his story, he offered advice to people, urging them not to let their past define their future and emphasizing the importance of hard work.

His statement:

"This is proof that growth is real and consistency works. Never let your past limit your future. #UNILAGConvocation"

Reactions as UNILAG graduate shares his results

@Diamond22334 wrote:

"But Yomsdirect no be small brand for educational consultancy Big ups man."

@Ayimmjnr noted:

"Congratulations 🎉 Glad you changed the narrative."

@your_fav_ella said:

"Congratulations.🎊 Not by business but I’m just curious, you started the business in 300l🥇

@Yournamemedia

stressed:

"What does average mean?"

@olukoya_esupofo shared:

"Yomsdirect, Number 1. You have earned your title as one of the best educational brands UNILAG ever produced. Greater heights Baba."

@Max_joe0 wrote:

"Congratulations boss Inspiring story plus your resilient efforts in helping freshers navigate their way. Thank you for also helping me too when I was an aspirants too."

@thelee001 asked:

"What was the first degree?"

@IfedolapoKareem added:

"Congratulations Yoms. I thank God he bless you with good friends and family to support you."

@Ofilisabishaaa added:

"Omo iya miiii You try jareeee. Congratulations."

Read the post below:

