A graduate with a second-class honours from Ladoke Akintola University of Technology has appealed to netizens to help him get a job

The Agricultural Economics graduate shared his original degree certificate along with his curriculum vitae in a now-viral post on X (formerly Twitter)

Many people rallied support for him, while some pointed out the lapses and corrections to be made in his curriculum vitae

Afolabi Toheeb Ajobola, a Ladoke Akintola University of Technology graduate with a second-class honours degree, has turned to social media for assistance in securing a means of livelihood.

Toheeb, who studied Agricultural Economics, made public his original degree certificate and his curriculum vitae on X (formerly Twitter).

The young man said he could not hide it anymore.

"I can’t even hide it anymore, I’m seeking for job," he tweeted.

The job seeker's tweet went viral, garnering over 157k views, over 1k likes, 691 retweets and 47 comments.

See the graduate's post below:

Netizens show solidarity with graduate

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions from the graduate's tweet below:

@Morakin88733161 said:

"Start contribution, gather saving,find a village, gather land and start what you study.

"You just finished NYSC 2025 compare with 2019."

@YakubuB49122990 said:

"I am on the same road with you o....

"Got interviewed last week, still haven't heard from them 😕. I'm just praying and hoping for the best."

@Kingdomcome1989 said:

"Omo Ladoke owo loke. Great ladokite can't be stranded.

"Please, if you are an alumni of LAUTECH and have what it's taken, please let's endeavour to get him a job because I know what it means to finish from a school like LAUTECH.

"Lautech is directly proportional to laustress."

@savoybee said:

"Rooting from you mate we're from the same set."

@Jimibanana_ said:

"Congratulations; If you don’t want to practice agriculture,

"Pursue other interests."

@adeainah12 said:

"Hi, no bad blood but I think your CV is a little bit outdated. I can help you with rewriting it, if you don’t mind. Also a LAUTECH graduate btw."

@bablookriss said:

"Hi. Your CV looks good, averagely. Perhaps the reason why you haven’t gotten a response. Most companies make use of ATS softwares, and if your CV isn’t ATS compliant, the software automatically disqualifies you. Your CV isn’t ATS compliant. You might need to work on it."

