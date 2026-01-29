A young lady who is a graduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has gone viral online after she shared her story

The individual mentioned the year she finished secondary school and the year she hoped to finish university

She also spoke about her expectations for marriage at a specific period but explained what brought her setbacks

A graduate of the University of Lagos has inspired many people online after sharing her journey and revealing the age she graduated, despite finishing secondary school at just 15.

The young lady took to her social media page to explain that she had doubts about posting her photos and story online, but decided to go ahead as she celebrated her achievement.

UNILAG graduate shares emotional journey of graduating at 30. Photo Source: Twitter/theboluwape

Source: Twitter

UNILAG graduate celebrates degree

According to her, @theboluwape revealed that when she completed secondary school at the age of 15, her plan was to start university immediately, graduate by 21, get married, and have children by 25. However, life had other plans.

She said:

“I have been contemplating posting this here, but how can I graduate at 30 years old and be calm about it? I finished!”

“I left secondary school at 15. My plan was to enter university at 16/17, finish at 21, start a business, get married, have kids at 25, and become a billionaire at 30 😅.”

Speaking on what disrupted her plans, she shared:

“Reality hit when I wrote JAMB/PUTME three times and didn’t get in. Then I picked up a NOUN form, but I dropped out in 2015 because I couldn’t keep up. I was always distracted, working, and the school fees were also a challenge 😮‍💨.”

“Then my sister told me to pick up the JAMB form again in 2018. I did, and I finally got admission in 2019, after writing twice again.”

“I eventually gained admission in 2019. Then lockdown and ASUU strikes turned four years into six years.”

“By the time it was my turn to enter school, the world had shut down 😭😅.”

“I remember wanting to leave again in 200 level because I felt out of place. I was going through the biggest depression ever, with suicidal thoughts and all.”

“But I stayed. I said, ‘Let me finish this one. Even if they are doing me from the village, let me not give them a helping hand’ 😅. So I finished!”

“I celebrate myself for pushing through and completing this stage.”

UNILAG graduate inspires many as she finishes university at 30 after early start.Photo Source: Twitter/theboluwape

Source: Twitter

Despite the delays, she recorded several achievements at the age she graduated from the University of Lagos and shared them online to celebrate herself and inspire others.

She added:

“I finished school at 30. I got my teacher’s license at 30. I started my global online tutoring company at 30.”

“Delay is definitely not denial. I am the girl that finishes what she starts. Truly, I’m living up to my name, ‘Complete with God’ — Mo Boluwape. Thank you, Jesus 🚀.”

Reactions as lady graduates at 30

@lgrowthmindset added:

"Absolute inspiration! 🙌Life doesn’t always follow the timeline we set, but perseverance, faith & grit turn delays into milestones. 30 is not late, it’s seasoned, prepared & unstoppable. Your story proves: finish what you start & the best chapters come with patience."

@AishaaOmolola shared:

"Your story is inspiring and a means of solace. Congratulations 🎉 I couldn't gain admission until 2 years after secondary too, gained admission in 2019 and graduated last year."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Lagos graduate, Alexander Linda, went viral on social media after she graduated with a first-class degree in Economics, scored an impressive 4.54 CGPA.

UNILAG law graduate’s childhood story

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a University of Lagos graduate, Mercy Chekwube, touched many hearts after sharing her childhood struggle online.

She explained how her family could only afford to send one child to university at a time, but despite the challenge, she later graduated with a first-class degree in Law

Source: Legit.ng