A lady has celebrated completing her studies at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) as the best graduating student of her department

She had an impressive cumulative grade point average of 4.95 in the Department of Finance of the prestigious Nigerian institution

In a now-viral post on X (formerly Twitter), she displayed her academic information, which showed a breakdown of her results from her first year up to her final year

History has been made at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) as a lady, Oluwaseyi Ogunfunminiyi, emerged as the best graduating student in the Department of Finance.

Oluwaseyi celebrated the feat on X (formerly Twitter) with her convocation photoshoot and a photo, which gave a breakdown of her results from her first year to her final year.

UNILAG department's best student reacts

Oluwaseyi stated that she graduated with a CGPA of 4.95 out of 5.00. Despite her impressive academic feat, she noted that it is still day one. She tweeted:

"Today, I graduate as the Best Graduating Student from the Department of Finance, University of Lagos, with a CGPA of 4.95/5.00. 🎓

"Oluwaseyi Ogunfunminiyi, AAT, ACA.

"It’s still day one."

The academic information which she posted showed that she entered UNILAG during the 2019/2020 session and passed a total of 142 units.

From her first year to her final year, she ended each semester with a first-class GPA.

UNILAG graduate celebrated on social media

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the UNILAG graduate's post below:

@blackgold_2 said:

"Congratulations, I am happy for you, lines will fall in pleasant places for you, you will not struggle to progress, your efforts and hard work will pay off in Jesus name."

@firstproff said:

"Congratulations on your first-class degree! May your journey be filled with money and success, but also remember that failure is a part of growth. May you navigate them all with grace."

@idyudofia10 said:

"Congratulations. Our future Minister of Finance. May your future continue to be brighter."

@procycleW2W said:

"Nigerian companies in collaboration with the government must establish a clear pathway for internships for undergraduates while in school.

"The aim should be to catch these exceptional graduates from the source. Congratulations. This is what I call “slaying”. Soar to greatness."

@musby_csv said:

"Incredibly proud of you. Greater W's coming up!"

