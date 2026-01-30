A fresh graduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has celebrated completing his studies at the prestigious Nigerian university

The Economics graduate recounted how someone once whispered to him that he is a liability and would not make it in life

While noting that the person's negative words struck his heart, he motivated himself to the finish line and is now a bachelor's degree holder

Prince Joel, a Nigerian youth, has excitedly announced his graduation from the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

Prince stated this on Facebook and shared pictures of himself with his academic gown and scroll at a setting believed to be the university's convocation ceremony.

UNILAG graduate says he's an asset

Prince revealed that someone once whispered to him that he is a liability and would not succeed in life.

He said those negative words struck his heart so hard, but he comforted himself with the affirmative words that he is not a liability.

Prince declared that he is an asset today and is a step ahead, thanks to the God factor in his life. He bagged a bachelor's degree in Economics. Prince's Facebook post read:

"Someone once whispered to me some time ago, that I was a liability and that I can't make it in life,

"It struck me so hard in my heart, and I said to myself, I am not a liability,

"I AM AN ASSET. Today I am a step ahead because "GOD DID IT". CONGRATULATIONS TO ME, as I officially become a graduate, an alumnus of the UNIVERSITY OF LAGOS. B.SC ECONOMICS

GOD DID IT."

UNILAG graduate celebrated on social media

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the UNILAG graduate's post below:

Ezzymotion Ezekiel Isah said:

"Congratulations bro, I'm beyond proud of you, this is just the beginning of your greatness."

Philip Augustine said:

"Devil is a liar, you will make it. Congratulations."

Godiya Gabriel said:

"Congratulations sweetheart."

Dantala Gadabi said:

"Wow congratulation 🎊🎉🎉, bro God has finally did it."

Douglas Moses said:

"Excellent. Congratulations my brother. Thank God for the success."

Jennifer Donald said:

"Congratulations, my husband."

Godons Stevor said:

"Congratulations, sir am very happy for u so much. U did well."

