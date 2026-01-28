A graduate of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, got many people emotional after she shared an emotional childhood story

She mentioned what happened to her several years ago, which could have influenced her life and academics

The story she shared moved many people after it went viral online and made people celebrate her

A graduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) moved many people after she shared a childhood story following her graduation with a first-class degree.

She also took to her page to flaunt the various awards she won during her convocation ceremony.

UNILAG student trends after graduation

The UNILAG student, @mercychekwube, narrated what almost happened to her during her childhood and explained why.

She wrote:

"From the little girl who was on the verge of a two-year delay because my dad could only afford to send one child to university at a time."

She mentioned the degree she graduated with and a feat she was able to achieve in her faculty.

@mercychekwube continued:

"To graduating in 2025 with a First Class Honours degree in Law, and as the second-best graduating student in the Faculty of Law, UNILAG."

"It’s been a journey of persistence, growth, and learning. I am humbled to have also received the following academic awards:"

She went on to mention five awards she won:

"🏆 Chief Chris Ogunbanjo & Co. Prize – Best Graduating Student in Company Law."

"🏆 Dr. Teslim Elias Prize – Best Graduating Student in Constitutional Law."

"🏆 Emeritus Professor Isaac Oluwole Agbede Prize – Best Student in Conflict of Laws."

"🏆 Babs Mobolaji-Williams Prize – Best Student in the Final Examination of Company Law."

"🏆 Ori David Consult Prize – Best Graduating Student in Company Law."

"I’m deeply grateful to God for His grace and to everyone who encouraged, supported, and believed in me every step of the way."

@ewisdomdaily1 noted:

"Congratulations, Mercy. You're a paradigm of "Whatever the mind can conceive, the body can achieve". Please continue on that lofty trajectory. The world can't wait to have you at the top."

@firstproff wrote:

"Beautiful 😊, congrats on crushing law school! 🎓 Your hard work and dedication have truly paid off. Can't wait to see you slay the legal world! 💪, win cases and bring justice to the innocent, keep winning dear."

@thefiola_ shared:

"Aww ☺️, big congratulations to you. 🎊 Your story is relatable, I experienced something similar too, I had to stay back for my sister to complete her diploma. I truly wish you all the good things life has to offer. Shine on!"

@jayou57 said:

"I share in your joy of the rewards of purpose and hard work. Your stellar grade will inspire many. Keep it up, and congratulations."

Read the post below:

