A Nigerian mother has cried out bitterly on social media after losing her three children to the cold hands of death

In a heartbreaking video, she shared what transpired and how the lives of her three children, who were under 10 years old, were cut short

She broke down in tears as she recounted her pain at the scene of the accident and appealed to Nigerians to come to her aid

A grieving mother in Nigeria took to social media to express her anguish after a road incident claimed the lives of her three young children.

She appeared at the location where it occurred, narrating how the incident happened and calling on the public to stand with her.

Nigerian mother in tears after losing her three children. Photo credit: @lindaikejiblog/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Mum laments over death of 3 kids

The heartbreaking footage was shared on Instagram by lindaikejiblog.

In it, the woman spoke about her loss with emotion as she stood at the spot.

She explained that her children, aged ten, four and three, had died because of reckless driving.

The grieving mum felt the matter was being brushed aside and urged that it should not be ignored.

She recalled how she had to retrieve her son from the area and later her daughter, pointing out the exact places where they had been found.

The memory of that night haunted her, she said, and she spent it in tears.

She pleaded for people to come forward and support her cause, noting that it had happened early one morning when it was still very dark.

The mother narrated how each day began with her alarm ringing for school, only to remember that there were no children left to prepare.

Nigerian mother cries bitterly after losing her three children to accident. Photo credit: @Eugene Mymrin/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, she believed those involved in the incident were carrying on with their lives without consequence or comment.

She also accused the police of remaining silent and failing to act.

According to her, they had not addressed the case or taken steps in response.

She stressed that the lives of her children could not simply be forgotten and that she would continue to speak out until something was done.

The woman ended her video by repeating that the incident had left her alone with memories and a demand for accountability.

Reactions as mum loses 3 children

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Oviemarian said:

"Oh my God ,what Iis this no this so devastating. God pls see her through pls."

Victoriachy6069 said:

"Oh my goodness this is heartbreaking, God please console her."

Jimmy_cuisine said:

"This is so painful may almighty Allah comfort you ma once again so sorry for your loss."

She_is_her_kind said:

"God!!!!!! Holy Spirit please consol this mother because no amount of words can heal this pain. It's just soooo deep."

Qegertonjaja said:

"Jezzz! can she ever recover from this? I doubt. God please console her."

Zionworldwide said:

"Chai, how do you console this mother? Not 1, not 2, 3 at once. This trauma can only heal in God."

Memegabs said:

"My goodness. How does one recover from this type of damage???"

See the post below:

Mum in pain as her son dies

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman who lost her son to the recent attack in Jos shared a heartbreaking video lamenting over his demise.

In a now-viral video shared via Instagram, the woman lamented that her late son, Promise was her only male child.

Source: Legit.ng