A lawyer made many people talk non-stop online after he shared a statement a friend made about the stock referee

The individual spoke out after Morocco defeated Nigeria in the 2025 AFCON semi-final, which was officiated by Daniel Laryea

He mentioned that he received a call from a friend who spoke about the performance of the popular referee

A Nigerian lawyer has shared a strange revelation from a friend, who was formerly a member of the FIFA Council, about Daniel Laryea, the referee who officiated the Super Eagles vs Morocco semi-final match in the AFCON tournament.

The individual took to his page to share this, also attaching a picture of the referee and his username.

Lawyer posts former FIFA council member’s statement

He mentioned that he heard this via a call and quoted the words of his friend.

The lawyer who shared the post, @osasuo, said the man who called him is a former member of the FIFA council and also a former member of CAF.

The individual commented on the referee’s performance and shared what his friend said:

His post:

"A former member of the @FIFA com council and @CAF_Online exco called me on Thursday morning, to comment about the performance of referee @DanielLaryea3 in the #AFCON2025 SF between #Maroc and #Nigeria."

Quoting a part of the statements made by his friend, who happens to be a former FIFA Council official, he wrote:

"His officiating was awful. It was so obvious. All the calls were going against Nigeria."

"I am happy I’m not the only one that observed his poor game management. Hmmm… 🚶🏽‍➡️🚶🏽‍➡️🚶🏽‍➡️"

His statement comes not long after the Super Eagles lost the semi-final game to Morocco following an intense match that led to a penalty, which Nigeria lost 2-4.

Reactions as man speaks about refree

@Tahamurcielago asked:

"Can you give us concrete examples? A team that managed only one shot on target, couldn’t even get past the midfield, and then lost on penalties cannot seriously claim that the refereeing was bad. As usual, in Africa, we are very poor losers."

@prettycachy noted:

"This was obvious. How do you give Kelvin Bassey a yellow card for his shirt being pulled back by Brahim Diaz?"

@menubachike stressed:

"There were few fouls here and there he didn't give our way but nothing serious, we weren't given a red card, he didn't award PK against us, we didn't score and he chalked it off, can't point out any incident in particular that impacted this game."

@MIley_pips added:

"The stage was too big for him to handle African should invest more into match officiating."

@Ahindehezekiah said:

"The entire blame should be shared by both our players, the coaching crew and less percentage to the referee. We did not play a great game."

@nana_kwabina noted:

"This is why they continue to fall short in World Cup qualifiers. Rather than fixing their abysmal performances, they choose to blame the referee for no reason. The Nigeria Football Federation must do better and stop this petty behaviour."

@illegalLuminary said:

"They expected the Referee to do what for them exactly? Kick the ball into their opponents net?"

