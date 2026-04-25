Nigerian singer Davido’s third baby mama, Larissa London, made the frontline of blogs

Larissa made some posts on Snapchat and got the attention of trolls who tackled her relationship history

Following that, the beauty influencer shared screenshots of some invasive questions she received

Larissa London, the UK‑based makeup artist and third baby mama of Nigerian music star Davido, has responded to a series of personal questions and criticisms from netizens.

On Snapchat, Larissa had invited her fans and followers to ask her anything. However, many seized the opportunity to troll her with invasive questions and harsh remarks.

Netizens grill Davido’s third baby mama about her relationship with singer. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

One follower, while apologising, asked how her co‑parenting with Davido was going and whether she got along with the singer’s other baby mamas.

The fan wrote: “What’s co‑parenting like? And do you get along with the other babymamas? Sorry if I’m being invasive.”

Larissa dismissed the apology with a sharp response: “You ain’t sorry Lmao.”

Another critic went further, calling her shameless and worthless, accusing her of being a disgrace to hardworking women. He alleged she was only Davido’s makeup artist before becoming his baby mama. Larissa fired back, saying she had once again triggered Davido’s fans.

“Oops, I triggered them again. You are so loud and wrong, it’s hilarious to hear. You live in his delusions,” she wrote.

In another exchange, a follower asked if she would choose to be a baby mama in her next life. Larissa countered by asking if the person would prefer to be a “hating asss bittch.” She added that she would always have children in every life because they are the best thing.

Her responses have stirred reactions online, with many noting her unapologetic tone and refusal to be shamed by trolls.

See her post below:

See how netizens reacted to Larissa's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

teeluxydotng said:

"Next time wey una wan drag Sophie say she like drama, una see the one wey no like drama? Imagine constantly getting dragged and cussed out because you have a child with some people’s favourites, and the person has never for once called his fans to order."

_oyiza said:

"Funmilayo must be going through a lot oh😂😂. What’s all that vent for???😂"

onyinye_joy3030 said:

"But person no dey hear this one voice na, she no dey disturb internet so why those creatures dey enter her🤦‍♀️."

allthingsaccessories5 said:

"You told them to ask you anything. You sef like attention whether good or bad. You will never see Chioma or Sophia asking for people’s opinion on this internet."

kbronz_omonla said:

"Omo, you people are really angry in life o😂."

heischarlesbrown said:

"Wizkid FC, let’s gather here."

khathimhi said:

"I'm sure they were positive questions too How come we ain't seeing none of that?"

teeto__olayeni said:

"I really don’t how why you people can’t leave these ladies alone….You are only directly and indirectly involving your favorite. True true na Sophia fit una."

chi_lee44 said:

"But this woman no get sense how can you be telling strangers to ask you questions 😂😂 the only thing we know you is that you have two baby daddies . Obviously she ask her questions and answered it . Mumu."

akinyele__ said:

"My personal take, if you put up the ask me anything, you must get that anything you were looking for, but it will shock you more people that drag online are worse…anyways, everyone is a saint on obasanjo socio medium😊."

zeezaina_ said:

"If na Sophie now, comment section go don full 🌚."

yul5.678 said:

"Keep asking yourself the questions and keep answering yourself don't go and get busy with your life. You have two baby daddies we know it so rest."

Davido’s baby mama addresses fans’ curiosity about her ties with singer. Credit: @larissalondon

Source: UGC

Sophia Momodu wears matching attire with Davido

Legit.ng had reported that Davido and one of his baby mamas Sophia Momodu were seen wearing the same outfits.

Though they were seen at different places, the colour, brand and type of clothes they wore were the same. Davido wore a green shirt with different patterns on it while Momodu wore a version of his shirt but made into a gown.

Source: Legit.ng