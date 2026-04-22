A young lady has taken to her page to send an emotional message to JAMB after seeing her 2026 UTME result

The young lady mentioned that during the exam, she saw some very easy questions, which she answered well

Despite doing her best in the exam, she explained that she saw a specific score in Biology, which surprised her

A young lady who took part in the 2026 UTME exam has advised JAMB, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, to recheck her examination due to the score she got in Biology.

The young lady explained in a post that during her UTME, she saw a lot of questions which, to her, were very simple.

Lady appeals to JAMB after unexpected score in 2026 UTME. Photo Source: Tiktok/bbm011

Source: TikTok

2026 UTME: Lady sends message to JAMB

Despite being sure that she picked the right answers during her exam, she said she checked her results, but what she scored did not sit well with her.

@bbm011 explained:

"I actually thought people that said JAMB is hard were exaggerating because when I saw the questions, especially English and Biology, it looked simple, but when I saw my score, no. I have to resend that again. I was surprised. This cannot be my score; I know what I wrote."

Lady sends emotional message to JAMB after checking 2026 UTME result. Photo Source: Tiktok/bbm011

Source: TikTok

@bbm011 pleaded with the JAMB body to please recheck her score, as she feels there might be an issue somewhere that resulted in the low score. She spoke about what she scored in Biology.

She said in her TikTok video:

"Please, they should recheck that thing. Please, I'm not getting myself again. This is the first time in history to score 59 in Biology since I started my secondary. Please, JAMB staff should do something about that, about the people that wrote on 18th April; those questions aren't that hard, so why did we fail?"

Her appeal to JAMB about the score she got in Biology has caught the attention of many people, who took to the comment section to react.

Reactions as lady sends message to JAMB

Chimnazaekpere said:

"I was even shock that my physics score was higher than my biology."

CHYLOVE noted:

"Like seriously, jamb should review these results. my daughter last year 262 and now 225. When she came back on Saturday she was excited for English and biology was simple. that score wasn't hers."

SALTZBLAQ said:

"Same thing with me. Same day with me sef .... like ppl that wrote on the 18th I don't think the result is correct cuz that English and biology were simple."

Vicky Pal noted:

"I was expecting 100 crs because there's was no single question there that I don't know, I'm a crs teacher, government at least 90, English 50, literature 100 because I also teach that, me seeing that 248 as my score I just shattered and I want to study law I'm just weak right now and so tired, it's well they should cancel it , I wrote on Saturday 18th."

jüßt Më wrote:.

"Jjamb officials need to check that results especially we that wrote on the 18th April 2026. Same with me."

mercytessy said:

"I wish I could use voicenote but unfortunately I can't.

Jamb is messed up fr. i scored more last year that I didn't read than this year I that I covered my syllabus. I was literally happy answering my questions because they were cheap. Especially Biology and English.. I wrote on the 18th too. I doubt if we can do anything. The system keeps failing us. that's Nigeria for you."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young lady celebrated her brother after he performed excellently in the 2026 UTME. She shared his results on social media and revealed that he scored 98 in Mathematics, 98 in Chemistry, and 94 in Physics.

According to her, the impressive performance made him break a family record, as no one in their family had achieved such high scores before.

JAMB: Art student scores 98 in Government

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that an art student has gained attention online after sharing his 2026 UTME result and showing the score he got in Government.

The candidate revealed that he scored 98 in Government and also shared his performance in other subjects he wrote in the exam. He posted a screenshot of his result on social media, which quickly attracted reactions from many users in the comments section.

Source: Legit.ng