CAF has appointed a Ghanaian referee for Nigeria vs Morocco’s AFCON 2025 semi-final match

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are set to face the Atlas Lions of Morocco in the last four in Rabat

Senegal and Egypt will face off in the other semi-final in Tangier, with the winners meeting in the final

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced the match officials for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations semi-final matches.

Egypt and Senegal will clash in the first semi-final on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at 6 pm in Tanger, while Nigeria and Morocco will face off three hours later in Rabat.

CAF appoints Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea to officiate Nigeria vs Morocco. Photo by Paul Ellis/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by CAF Online, the final of the tournament is scheduled for Sunday, January 18, 2026, at the 70,000-capacity Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

CAF appoints AFCON 2025 semi-final referees

CAF has announced the referees for the AFCON 2025 semi-final, including a Ghanaian referee, Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea, appointed to oversee the Nigeria vs Morocco match.

South African Zakhele Siwela, Lesotho’s Souru Phatsoane and Mozambique's Arsenio Maringule will assist him, while Rwanda’s Samuel Uwikunda is the fourth official.

South Africa’s Abongile Tom will be in charge of the video assistant referee, while Tunisia’s Haythem Guirat and Kenya’s Stephen Onyango Yiembe will assist him. Ethiopia’s Lydia Abebe is the match assessor.

Gabon’s Pierre Ghislain Atcho will officiate Egypt vs Senegal, while his compatriots, Boris Ditsoga and Amos Ndong, and Styven Moyo from Congo will assist him. Jean-Jacques Ngambo Ndala of DR Congo will be the fourth official.

Kenya's Peter Waweru will be in charge of the VAR, and he will be assisted by Lettiicia Antonella (eSwatini) and Elvis Nguegoue (Cameroon). Angola's Inacio Manuel will be the referee assessor.

CAF appoints Gabonese referee Pierre Atcho to officiate Senegal vs Egypt. Photo by Mohamed Tageldine.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by Tuko, the appointments come at a time when the tournament has been plagued by incidents of controversial decisions by referees, leading to strong statements from federations, coaches, players and fans.

Nigerians reacted to the appointments, particularly having a Ghanaian referee and a South African VAR, two countries with a football rivalry against Nigeria.

@youngfeliix wrote:

“Why would you allow a Ghanaian ref and a South African assistant ref to officiate the Nigeria vs Morocco game? Last time, an Egyptian ref could not officiate the Morocco vs. Cameroon game. The VAR assessor is also from SA. What is the difference here? Make it make sense…”

@Phronesis wrote:

“A Ghanian officiating Nigeria's match and a South African on VAR and assistant VAR. This move should be rejected by the Nigerian officials. Why not use Central and Eastern African referees?”

@FCBpsulax wrote:

“Ghanaian ref and a South African in the VAR room for a Nigeria game 😂 They are not even hiding it, the match is over before it even started.”

Where to watch Nigeria vs Morocco

Legit.ng reported where to watch Nigeria vs Morocco in the semi-final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, in Rabat.

The match will be available for the Nigerian audience on dedicated SuperSport channels on DStv, and other platforms, including Canal+ Afrique and SABC for other Africans.

Proofreading by Omoleye Omoruyi, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng