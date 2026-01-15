A Nigerian man in Morocco who came to watch the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final match shared how Super Eagles’ fans were treated at the stadium.

Morocco defeated Nigeria 4–2 on penalties to qualify for the AFCON 2025 final, with Samuel Chukwueze and Bruno Onyemaechi missing their spot kicks following a goalless draw in extra time.

An X user, @_Mister_SUPREME, showed what Nigerian fans faced at the venue of the match, Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco, shortly before the match began.

He captioned the video:

“This is totally unacceptable. You cannot treat a fellow African country this way. We were given designated seat, so why move us and scatter the supporters’ club? How are we supposed to support and cheer our players like this?

"We didn’t travel all the way from Nigeria to be treated unfairly. @caf_online, please intervene and help address this issue.

Honestly, this is one of the strangest things we’ve witnessed, removing Nigerian supporters from their section just so Moroccan fans can occupy both sides.

Source: Legit.ng