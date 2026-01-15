A Nigerian man who watched the match live in Morocco shared what he observed about Chukwueze after he missed the penalty

He posted a video showing the player’s body language at the Nigeria vs Morocco AFCON semi-final match, where the Super Eagles lost through penalties

The man’s comment about Chukwueze sparked reactions, as many took to the comment section to share their thoughts

A Nigerian man who saw a video of Super Eagles’ player, Samuel Chukwueze, after he missed a penalty in the AFCON semi-final match against Morocco, shared his observation.

Morocco defeated Nigeria 4–2 on penalties to qualify for the AFCON 2025 final on January 14, 2026, with Samuel Chukwueze and Bruno Onyemaechi missing their spot kicks following a goalless draw in extra time.

A man shares his observation about Chukwuexe's body language after missing a penalty in the AFCON semi-finals.

A video showing Chukwueze’s countenance after his missed penalty at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco, was shared online amid criticism.

On his X page, @PoojaMedia posted the video and questioned those who were criticising the player.

He said:

"This is Chukwueze after the penalty shootouts. How can Nigerians say he purposely missed the penalty? People face pressure differently during game."

See the X post below:

AFCON: Reactions trail Chukwueze's video after penalty

@Homceelin said:

"Why chewing gum like that before taking the penalty? Why will I chew gum when I’m task with such a huge responsibility? He should sit himself down and think about what he did yesterday. I’m not trolling him or blaming him completely but Kai I was hurt about his nonchalant behavior yesterday."

@Dr_JASPERszn said:

"That’s gone man!! Even Messi missed for his country at the Copa so i see no reason people that can’t even kick a football on a straight line criticize him."

@hillcrestfo said:

"Look at how the Morocco guy threw himself to the ground! That's passion after losing a penalty! Unlike Chukwueze big boys reaction. It will definitely pain him, no one can deny that."

@DaveOrei said:

"Penalty is 50/50. U can miss or score. But you have to play it like you really want to score. Chukwueze played the penalty as if it's none of his business."

@Kingsurchman101 said:

"Omeruo scored South Africa in the last AFCON with that style of penalty kick and we celebrated it. Someone else missed and they said it was intentional, how?"

@NnayiLexon said:

"I don’t really care about what anyone says about the penalty by chukwueze or the outcome of the match, my major concern is that the Super Eagles did their best and they still have a match left to play Congratulations to chukwueze for giving Nigeria is best."

Morocco defeats Nigeria 4–2 on penalties to qualify for the AFCON 2025 final.

