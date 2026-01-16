A video showing a parrot picking the team likely to win the 2025 AFCON tournament has gone viral on social media

In the video, the parrot was presented with the flags of Senegal and Morocco, and it immediately sided with one of the teams

The parrot had previously predicted the semi-final match between Nigeria and Morocco, as well as the quarter-final against Algeria

A parrot that had recently correctly predicted the AFCON quarter-final match between Nigeria and Algeria, as well as the semi-final clash between Nigeria and Morocco, has now led to a prediction of who will win the AFCON final match.

A video shared by a pastor, which is now trending online ahead of the crucial game scheduled to take place on January 18, 2025, at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco, shows the latest prediction.

Parrot predicts AFCON 2025 final winner

Previously, Legit.ng had published a news report about the parrot making a prediction ahead of the Nigeria vs Algeria quarter-final match. The parrot predicted Nigeria to win the encounter, and the Super Eagles went on to emerge victorious.

In another video, the same parrot also predicted the winner of the AFCON semi-final match between Nigeria and Morocco. At the end of that match, the team predicted by the parrot won the game.

Several hours after the semi-final encounter, another video shared on TikTok by @kioui.bird showed the parrot making fresh predictions.

In the clip, the parrot was shown facing the flags of Morocco and Senegal. At the end of the video, it sided with Morocco, suggesting that it predicted Morocco to win the AFCON 2025 tournament.

The video contained a caption which read:

"The moment of truth has sounded! 🦁 vs 🦁. An anthology final between Morocco and Senegal for the African throne. Who do you think will be the hero who will decide the winner tonight? Hakimi? Mané?"

The video of the parrot making the prediction has since gone viral on social media, with several people reacting to the clip.

Reactions as Senegal set to face Morocco

@Kryptotajeer noted:

"Anyone who believes this nigeria 🇳🇬 can beat morocco 🇲🇦 doesn’t really understand football…"

@wonsbyte stressed:

"Senegal should better be prepared. They should start training with 11men against 12th Men Morocco."

@MocineRam noted:

"Easy W for Morocco, Nigeria up till today was the best team in this AFCON but they played for PKs they were wasting time while Morocco was rushing play and attacking. A loss in PKs isn’t bad for an even game, yes ref made some bad calls but none were penalty kicks or red cards .."

@dianemo1986 said:

"Nigeria and Morocco best two teams in this cup. Nigeria 14 goales scored and Morocco 1 goal conceded, shows that is the defence that wins cups and trophies. Congratulations to both of them."

@nwanzekwejnr noted:

"Morocco has succeeded in playing the finals. Kudos to referee their Man of the match, this is why no African Ref will ever participate in world Cup tournament."

Watch the video below:

Morocco fans single out Osimhen

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that two people from Morocco said Nigeria has one very dangerous player, Victor Osimhen.

They said Osimhen is very hard to stop, but they believe their team will try to block him so Morocco can win the match.

