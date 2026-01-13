Two African powerhouses, Nigeria and Morocco, will face-off in a mouthwatering Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final match for a slot in the final

While Nigeria hopes to clinch its fourth AFCON trophy since 2013, their North African opponent will be looking to break a 49-year-old jinx and win their first title since 1976

Joining football analysts and bettors in making predictions, three preachers have publicly shared their forecast of the match and Legit.ng will spotlight their predictions in this article

Three preachers have caught the attention of many people with their predictions of what they believe would be the outcome of the Nigeria versus Morocco Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final match, which takes place on Wednesday, January 14, at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

Some football analysts believe the winner of this match will emerge victors in the final, while others argue that such a match was deserving of the tournament's finale.

Three preachers give their predictions for the Nigeria versus Morocco AFCON semi-final match. Photo Credit: Abiri Elijah, TikTok/@perez.ndi17, X/(@omoruyi_)

In this article, Legit.ng revisits the confident predictions of preachers of the Christian gospel, who seemed to be following the AFCON competition.

1. US-based preacher predicts victory for Nigeria

Perez Ndi,a US-based preacher of Cameroonian descent, who had wanted his country to win the tournament, had recently predicted a victory for the Super Eagles of Nigeria against the Atlas Lions of Morocco.

In a video shared on TikTok, Perez accused Morocco of robbing his country with poor officiating and warned Nigeria to expect such gimmicks from the North African side.

A US-based preacher predicts a victory for Nigeria against Morocco. Photo Credit: TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations/TikTok@perez.ndi17

"Nigeria, like I said, since Morocco succeeded to plan against Cameroon and they stole the AFCON from Cameroon. I have given the AFCON to you guys, Nigeria. You guys will carry that AFCON.

"But be careful, they are gonna try, the referee, whatever. But it's not gonna work...You guys on social media should make videos and give warning to Morocco..." his statement partly read.

2. Prophet predicts defeat for Nigeria

A prophet named Abiri Elijah caused quite a stir with his prediction that Morocco will defeat Nigeria by four goals to two.

In a video shared on his Facebook page, the prophet, who sounded so confident, urged the Nigerian team to pack their bags before entering the stadium.

Prophet Abiri Elijah predicts a defeat for Nigeria in the semi-final match against Morocco. Photo Credit: Abiri Elijah, X/(@Omoruyi_)

"Morocco will beat Nigeria 4-2, Nigeria park your bags before you enter the stadium. You cannot win Morocco. Nigeria will not win Morocco. So Nigeria don't worry yourself. Before you go to the field just pack your bags," he said.

3. Prophet predicts victory for Super Eagles

In a now-viral post on TikTok, a self-acclaimed future prophet, known with the handle @gho0791, predicted that the Super Eagles will not only defeat Morocco, but will win the AFCON tournament.

He claimed that none of Nigeria's matches will get to extra time, suggesting that the Super Eagles would win in regular time, according to his prediction.

A Prophet says Nigeria will win the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament. Photo Credit: TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Nigeria Super Eagles

"Nigeria will win this AFCON, without even going through extra time. All their matches, I've said it and I'm repeating it again, in all their matches, nothing like extra time before winning their matches," he said.

AFCON semi-final matches: Viral cat 'predicts' outcomes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a viral cat had 'predicted' the results of the coming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final matches.

In a trending video on TikTok, which amassed four million views, Nimbus is seen approaching a long dining table with two glass bowls before it, one for Morocco (on the left) and the other for Nigeria (on the right).

Whichever bowl the cat eats from indicates its pick, and without wasting time, the cat ate from the bowl tagged 'Morocco,' suggesting a victory for the Atlas Lions. In the Senegal versus Egypt match, Nimbus ate from Senegal's bowl, suggesting a defeat for the Egyptians.

