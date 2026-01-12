After previously calling the outcome of Nigeria's quarter-final match, a US-based preacher has spoken about the result of the Nigeria versus Morocco Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final match

While accusing the Morocco side of robbing Cameroon in their quarter-final clash, he sent a warning to the Super Eagles team about what to allegedly expect in their semis game

The cleric's statement in a recently released video regarding the match has been met with excitement from many people

Perez Ndi, a US-based preacher of Cameroonian descent, has publicly shared what he believes would be the outcome of the Super Eagles of Nigeria AFCON semi-final clash with the Altas Lions of Morocco.

Nigeria will face Morocco on Wednesday, January 14, at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

AFCON: US-based preacher's remark

In a video on TikTok, the cleric reminded people that he had said, some days ago, that Nigeria will defeat Algeria in its quarter-final match and that Victor Osimhen will score in the game and it turned out so.

He congratulated the Super Eagles team and congratulated them as the winner of the ongoing AFCON tournament, following the exit of Cameroon.

"Also remember three days ago when I spoke about Nigeria winning Algeria, I said Osimhen was gonna score and you can see Osimhen was the first person to score

"So, praise God. Glory to God. Congratulations to Nigeria like i said, it is fulfilled. Like I said, since Cameroon did not win the cup, Nigeria congratulations...."

AFCON: US-based preacher warns Nigeria

In another video, he accused Morocco of robbing Cameroon in its quarter-final match and warned Nigeria team to beware of such gimmicks.

Perez alleged that the Morocco team would try to use the referee to win Nigeria and told the country's citizens what to do on social media ahead of the match.

He maintained that, nevertheless, Nigeria will emerge victorious against Morocco.

"Nigeria, like I said, since Morocco succeeded to plan against Cameroon and they stole the AFCON from Cameroon. I have given the AFCON to you guys, Nigeria. You guys will carry that AFCON.

"But be careful, they are gonna try, the refree, whatever. But it's not gonna work...You guys on social media should make videos and give warning to Morocco.

"Tell them you are aware of their refree plan whatever. 'Cause they are gonna plan a penalty against you guys. Yeah, I see a penalty that they are planniing against you guys in the future.

"So, Nigeria's gonna win the match. That's what i said..."

AFCON semi-final: Preacher's remark elicits reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the preacher's statement below:

Resist ethnic religious bigots said:

"Thank you for your spiritual supports. I'm proud of you. More grace."

synth said:

"Thank you for prayers pls and let's keep praying."

MORGAN BASSEY said:

"You saw it very well, you even said Osinhmen with score."

Demateide Z Mathew said:

"You are a real prophet from God thanks you for every prophecy you give us and you make me won 80k, God continue to bless you abundantly in Jesus,Amen."

rrealaif said:

"This is a real servant of the most high God. more grace upon your life."

Blizzy 🍓🍒🍎 said:

"Please don’t underrate him my people. He is a true man of God."

