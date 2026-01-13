A prophet has shared a prophecy about the AFCON semi-final match between Nigeria and Morocco ahead of the game

He mentioned something that will happen during the match before the important game comes to an end on Wednesday

The pastor’s statement has since gone viral online, shortly after he made the prediction about the AFCON 2025 tournament

A prophet has prophesied what will happen before the 90th minute of the AFCON semi-final match between Nigeria vs. Morocco.

This is contained in a video he made on his page, revealing that he had already made this prophecy earlier, but decided to say it again because the original video did not go viral.

Nigerian prophet makes bold prediction

The individual, @gho0791, identified himself as a future prophet, as revealed in the description of his TikTok page.

Speaking about the possibility of Nigeria winning the semi-final match against Morocco, he shared:

"Nigeria will win this AFCON, without even going through extra time. All their matches, I've said it and I'm repeating it again, in all their matches, nothing like extra time before winning their matches."

He went on to add that there would not be extra time in the game and explained why.

"They're not winning with extra time; they're winning their match before the game ends, before 90 minutes, they're done with their victory. The remaining games left, they're still going to win it, without going to extra time. They will win it without going to extra time, so that you'll understand that God is actually ahead of the future."

Reactions as prophet speaks about Nigeria

Johny noted:

"Pls prophet talk about Senegal vs Egypt 🙏 I want to know who Nigeria will be facing in final."

Stainless said:

"Please can you talk about the match between Egypt 🇪🇬 vs Senegal?"

Celebrity noted:

"I had this dream today I saw Senegal win against Egypt and Nigeria🇳🇬 scored a goal against Morocco it was later reviewed by VAR and moment later was clear and given to Nigeria and Nigeria won the trophy 🏆 I saw Moroccan players on the floor."

JohnA23345 stressed:

"God bless you prophet so shall he be ijn amen."

Becky Walson said:

"Amen amen amen!No weapon formed against Super eagles shall prosper in Jesus name, amen."

olisaagu12 wrote:

"Man of God how about Egypt and Senegal."

Emmanuel Awah noted:

"I go with you, merely watching Nigeria game, you will know what they are capable of doing compared to matches played in Afcon 25."

tarh batuo noted:

"Must that sound be in ur prophecy b4 it come to pass, I don't hear what u are saying except the noise at ur background sir. please try give ur words without sound for clear hearings. thank u sir."

Watch the video below:

