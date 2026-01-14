A viral parrot predicted the two teams it believed would reach the 2025 AFCON final scheduled on Sunday

The bird had earlier correctly predicted Nigeria’s quarter-final win over Algeria and weighed in on the Morocco match

Its latest prediction sparked mixed reactions online as fans debated the accuracy of animal forecasts

The now-famous parrot who predicted the winner of the quarter-final between Nigeria vs. Algeria and also gave its opinion on the Nigeria vs. Morocco semi-final match has once again predicted the two teams that would be in the 2025 AFCON (Africa Cup of Nations) final.

Earlier, a young man posted on social media about the parrot, which he claims has a 100 percent success rate at predictions.

A Parrot with 100% success rate predicts AFCON semi-final winner. Photo Source: Tiktok/@kioui.bird, Instagram/allfiftyfour

Source: TikTok

He wrote:

"This bird has 100% success rate predicting. It has predicted Nigeria to win Algeria."

AFCON: Parrot predicts finals

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is now at the semi-final stage, with Senegal taking on Egypt and Nigeria facing host nation Morocco as they battle each other on the field to secure a spot in the final on Sunday, January 18, 2026.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the parrot tried predicting the winning team between Nigeria and Morocco, leaving out Egypt and Senegal. However, in a recent video, the parrot had decided to complete its prediction.

A trending parrot predicts the two teams likely to reach the 2025 AFCON final scheduled on Sunday, January 18, 2026. Photo credit: @kioui.bird, hespresseng/TiKTok, Instagram

Source: TikTok

Hours after predicting the winner between Nigeria and the host nation, the parrot picked the two countries to win and appear in the final among the four remaining teams.

In a video posted by @kioui.bird on TikTok, the parrot was seen standing ontop of what looks like a cage and presented with four different national flags belonging to Egypt, Senegal, Nigeria, and Morocco. Apparently, the flags he picks signify its prediction of the team likely to win in their game.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to AFCON prediction from parrot

Legit.ng compiled reactions from netizens who watched the video on TikTok. Some of the comments are below.

HIS EXCELLENCY GLOBAL AUTO said:

"Meaning that Senegal and Morocco will go out tomorrow, then Egypt and Nigeria will be going for the final, and Nigeria will win the AFCON 2025/26."

Spenza Exclusive Cutz wrote:

"All these animals will be put to shame at the end of tomorrow."

Becky Walson stated:

"May the Lord do it for Super Eagles go and win."

Ryan Reynolds commented:

"If you like put Morocco on his beak, they are going out. We all saw what you did there, loser."

Chukwuebuka wrote:

"If you like carry the stick and force it to its mouth. everywhere good for Nigeria."

