The University of Ibadan has offered admission to a boy who passed the post-UTME exam of the school

The young boy took to his social media page to share the exciting news and mentioned the place he worked

Details from his social media profile show the course he was offered by the University of Ibadan after the post-UTME exam

The University of Ibadan (UI) has offered admission to a young boy who passed the Post-UTME exam of the institution with 10 extra points.

The young boy mentioned this in a post he shared on his media page that details his journey.

Boy celebrates University of Ibadan admission, shares exciting news online. Right image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: LinkedIn/Jacob john Dennis, Getty Images/PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Source: Twitter

Boy passes University of Ibadan Post-UTME exam

He explained that he is finally exiting a company he applied to, to keep himself busy after the Post-UTME exam of the University of Ibadan.

His statement:

“Experience is really the best teacher!!! Today marks my last working day at Sandlake Pharmacy. My time here was a blast.”

“So feast your eyes on my little journey. Immediately after writing the University of Ibadan Post-UTME exams.”

“The suspense of waiting for the result finally came to an end.

University of Ibadan offers admission to boy after strong post-UTME performance. Photo Source: LinkedIn/Jacob john Dennis

Source: Twitter

The results were released and, by God's grace, I passed with extra 10 points ahead of the cut-off mark.”

Details on the LinkedIn page of Jacob John Dennis show he was offered admission to study Dentistry at the University of Ibadan after he did well in the JAMB exam and also the Post-UTME exam at the popular Nigerian institution.

University of Ibadan student mentions his course

The new student of UI wrote on his bio on the popular platform:

“A student at the University of Ibadan and an aspiring dentist whose dream is to be a renowned oral and maxillofacial surgeon.”

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a University of Ibadan graduate has recalled his post-UTME experience and shared his admission journey.

The young man revealed that he scored 267 in JAMB and also had a strong post-UTME score, which helped him gain admission into the university. He explained that he chose to study English based on passion and not because he missed the cut-off mark for other competitive courses like Law.

In another story, Legit.ng recently reported that the University of Ibadan has offered admission to a young lady after nine years of trying to gain entry into the institution.

The lady revealed that she wrote JAMB several times and applied for Nursing, but was not successful in previous years. She eventually gained admission in 2026 to study Nursing at UI after multiple attempts and shared her emotional journey online.

Lady who applied to UI finally graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a University of Ibadan admission seeker has shared her journey after several attempts to gain admission into both UI and UNILAG.

The lady explained that she wrote JAMB multiple times while still in polytechnic and scored well, but she was not offered admission into her preferred schools. She later went on to attend another university, where she eventually graduated,

Source: Legit.ng