AFCON 2025: Cat Who Predicted other Games 'Gives' Result of Nigeria vs Morocco Semi-final Match
- Ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 semi-final match between Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Atlas Lions of Morocco, a viral cat has predicted the outcome of the game
- The cat became an internet sensation for predicting the outcomes of football matches, including some games in the ongoing AFCON tournament
- Nigeria, who last won an AFCON trophy in 2013, is gunning for its title and faces host Morocco, searching for their first trophy win since 1976
A cat, known on TikTok as Nimbus the King, has predicted the outcome of the Nigeria versus Morocco AFCON semi-final match.
The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face the Atlas Lions of Morocco in a mouthwatering encounter on Wednesday, January 14, at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, as both powerhouses battle for a slot in the final of the 2025 AFCON edition.
While host Morocco is looking for its first AFCON trophy win since 1976, Nigeria is on a quest for its fourth title, since winning it in the 2013 edition in South Africa.
Nigeria vs Morocco semi-final: Cat Nimbus' prediction
In a viral video on TikTok, which has amassed four million views, Nimbus is seen approaching a long dining table with two glass bowls before it, one for Morocco (on the left) and the other for Nigeria (on the right).
Whichever bowl the cat eats from indicates its pick, and without wasting time, the cat ate from the bowl tagged 'Morocco,' suggesting a victory for the Atlas Lions.
In the Senegal versus Egypt match, Nimbus ate from Senegal's bowl, suggesting a defeat for the Egyptians.
Watch the video below:
AFCON semi-finals: Cat's predictions generate reactions
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the cat's predictions below:
Basco said:
"Nigeria won't lose except if they sell the match like Cameroon."
Godwon said:
"Nigeria to the final. it is just a cat. The cat is not God. When God speak who is that cat that will change the destiny . Everything is just 90 minutes plus."
Jehiz said:
"Egypt Vs Nigeria come back to this comment after the semifinals."
Nelliboy said:
"Nimbus predicted Algeria to win Nigeria but reverse was the case....Ivory Coast to win Egypt but reverse was still the case....Nigeria to win Morocco b4 the final whistle."
Mr money🐐 said:
"Nimbus finally predicted trash this time Nigeria is going to win."
MR SYLV ▫️◻️ said:
"As a Nigerian I will be back here please someone should take me back after the game."
SOFTWARE TOOLS AND INDICATORS said:
"Nimbus already failed once. And will fail again."
Ham🦅a said:
"Egypt will win like the last match I will not believe in cat."
