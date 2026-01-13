A citizen of Morocco has shared his prediction about the AFCON semi-final match between Nigeria and the Morocco team

He spoke about the fate of Nigeria in the AFCON tournament and explained why Morocco would defeat the Super Eagles

He shared 2 key reasons in the post and explained why he made the statement, and his post has since gone viral on social media

A Moroccan citizen brags online and shared two reasons the team would defeat Nigeria in the AFCON semi-final match scheduled for 15th of January.

He took to his page to speak his mind, adding that there is no way the Nigerian team would defeat Morocco in the match.

Moroccan lists Nigeria’s recent failures

He cites the group stage and several other factors which he believes favor Morocco over Nigeria.

The individual, @baldwal on TikTok, mentioned two reasons he feels the Morocco team would defeat the Super Eagles.

At the beginning of the video, he shared:

"Morocco have nothing to fear to beat Nigeria on Wednesday. This is my bold take on Nigeria vs Morocco in the semi-final."

Speaking about the reasons he believes the Super Eagles would be defeated, he added:

"This is the reason why Morocco will beat Nigeria. Let's just start with the facts. The fact is Nigeria did not make the World Cup; they got beat by Congo on penalties, so that is a huge confidence destroyer."

He shared another reason:

"Another big reason is the last time they faced a North African team, they lost 2-0 convincingly. Egypt played really well, and that was another loss."

"Just recently, on the 6th of December, they lost to Egypt, so they do have it in them to lose games as well. And let's not forget, Nigeria conceded 4 goals in their group."

He further spoke about the weakness of the Nigerian team, which he believes would affect them in the semi-final match against Morocco:

"Nigeria are prone to making mistakes at the back; they're awful at the back. They concede goals like no tomorrow."

Reactions as man predicts semi final match

CHIKKU stressed:

"This current Nigeria team will comfortably beat Morocco, the only worry is referees officials. If they can manage avoid that it’s over for Morocco."

Kingxion added:

"Algeria was perfect until Dey meet Nigeria… u should be worried because they have found balance in the team .. this current Nigeria can beat Spain."

user4427072998560 stressed:

"Apart from Match robbery do you think that Morocco will reach the semifinals ?"

Wayward_ville shared:

"lol the last time nigeria faced a North African team they won 2-1. convincingly. Or is Algeria not in North Africa ?"

Musa A noted:

"Morocco managed to win Tanzania 1:0 with the help of the referee and Nigeria win them convincingly in this Afcon."

d_blac_knight stressed:

"What of Tunisia match Nigeria won 3-2 or Tunisia is not a North Africa country again."

Rxt noted:

"If anything that world cup we didnt qualify for gave our boys the dertermination and fighting spirit to come this far and not lose a single game so they are looking pretty confident."

Le BIG CHIKÉ said:

"Morocco have to be afraid cause am not sure if they are going to score against Nigeria. 🇳🇬 has the best defense in this afcon…the best attack and solid in other aspects. We equally adapt to the game you brings to the table making us a threat to other teams."

Watch the video below:

