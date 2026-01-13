Ahead of Nigeria's AFCON semi-final match against Morocco on Wednesday, 14 January 2026, a Moroccan analyst shared what might affect Nigeria’s chances in the match.

The Desert Foxes of Algeria lost 2-0 to Nigeria's Super Eagles in the quarterfinal of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday, January 10, which brought the Nigerian team into the semi-finals.

AFCON: Moroccan Analyst Shares 3 Things That May Affect Nigeria’s Chances of Winning Semi-finals

As Nigerians look forward to the semi-final match, a football analyst from Morocco mentions three things that might make Nigeria fall to Morocco.

Identified on TikTok as @baldwal, the man said that the Nigerian team would not win the match because of their inability to qualify for the World Cup, their past score with Egypt, and the goals Nigeria had conceded.

He captioned the video:

“Morocco have nothing to fear to beat Nigeria.”

