AFCON: Moroccan Analyst Shares 3 Things That May Affect Nigeria’s Chances of Winning Semi-finals
Ahead of Nigeria's AFCON semi-final match against Morocco on Wednesday, 14 January 2026, a Moroccan analyst shared what might affect Nigeria’s chances in the match.
The Desert Foxes of Algeria lost 2-0 to Nigeria's Super Eagles in the quarterfinal of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday, January 10, which brought the Nigerian team into the semi-finals.
As Nigerians look forward to the semi-final match, a football analyst from Morocco mentions three things that might make Nigeria fall to Morocco.
Identified on TikTok as @baldwal, the man said that the Nigerian team would not win the match because of their inability to qualify for the World Cup, their past score with Egypt, and the goals Nigeria had conceded.
He captioned the video:
“Morocco have nothing to fear to beat Nigeria.”
Watch the Instagram video below:
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is a Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. As a one-time freelancer and full-time journalist, she has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng