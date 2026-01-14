A Nigerian evangelist has mentioned the name of a very popular African team that might win the AFCON tournament

He made the statement in a video trending online as Nigeria is set to face Morocco in the AFCON semi-final match

The evangelist also shared advice with the coach of the team and explained the only way the team might win the big game

An evangelist has dropped a prophecy on the Nigeria vs Morocco AFCON semi-final match and mentioned the name of the team that would win the game.

This is contained in a video he shared on his social media page, which has since gone viral ahead of the match.

Evangelist predicts 4 goals in Nigeria vs Morocco AFCON match. Photo source: Tiktok/atmosphere.of.mir, Instagram/allfiftyfour

Source: TikTok

Evangelist goes viral with prophecy on Nigeria

Before now, another prophet shared a prophecy for the AFCON semi-final match between the Super Eagles and Morocco, naming a team that might win the match.

Not long after, a video of an evangelist, @atmosphere.of.mir, surfaced online showing the prophecy he made on the Nigeria vs Morocco semi-final match.

He prophesied the number of goals that would be scored in the match.

His statement:

“Between Nigeria and Morocco, it's 4 goals. I see 4 goals, please God. Who is scoring these 4 goals? Is it a 3–1 victory or a 2–2 draw?”

He went on to mention the team that would end up winning the game and later winning the trophy.

He continued:

“Is this trophy for Nigeria? This trophy, this current AFCON that is being played - is it for Nigeria? I can tell you yes, prophetically. It is for Nigeria.”

However, for this to work, he shared advice for the coach of the Super Eagles on what must be done to secure the game.

Evangelist prophesies Nigeria will win AFCON semi-final against Morocco. Photo source: Tiktok/atmosphere.of.mir

Source: TikTok

He added:

“But the coach of Nigeria should not make the mistake of gambling with his line-up, the selection; he should stick to what is working for him. I'm talking to the coach now: the coach of the Super Eagles should stick to what is working for him.”

Reactions as evangelist speaks about AFCON

Pastor Jolly Abu stated:

"Is not 4 goal me I see 2 goal Nigeria will Morocco with 2 zero."

MY <ANCESTORS wrote:

"I SWEAR IF LATER I NO SEE FOUR GOAL NO WORRY SELF LET ME KEEP THESE UNTIL THEN."

Timothy Mukungule said:

" I will come back after the game."

LIFE added:

"The prophet is right it is 4 goals in favor of Nigeria."

ARAB shared:

"Una don start again...which one be prophetically...abeggy mak una stop the guess work."

I AM MUSIC asked:

"My great man of God plss who will win Egypt and Senegal??"

Uncle Terry said:

"Una too dey see rubbish."

Dreamlore stressed:

"Eye go soon start to dey pain Una."

Chinazaekepere added:

"Nigeria is wining."

Angelika Branka stressed:

"U people give predictions and try to back yourself."

blexyn wrote:

"Someone should bring me bk after the match please."

Uncle Terry added:

"“False prophecy will kill Nigeria before its real death. Get to know God and hear Him for yourself.”

eze henry80 said:

"So na the message wey your own God ask you to come do for this world be this abi,keep it up,we are getting wiser,una go soon dey carry gun when una format don cast."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that another parrot has gone viral for predicting the winner of the AFCON semi-final match between Nigeria and Morocco.

Man predicts Nigeria will beat Morocco

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a man who correctly predicted Nigeria’s victory over Algeria in the AFCON quarter-final has now shared his prediction for the semi-final match between Morocco and Nigeria.

The individual, identified as Victor’s Corner on Facebook, previously predicted Nigeria would beat Algeria, which came true.

Source: Legit.ng