A young man spoke his mind shortly after the AFCON semi-final match between two strong African nations

He talked about the penalty that was missed during the important game and shared key lessons from it

He also mentioned what he noticed before the penalty was taken by the Nigerian player, which ended in a loss

A young Nigerian man has shared the lessons he learned after watching the AFCON semi-final match and the penalty shootout between Nigeria and Morocco.

Recall that Nigeria played Morocco in a match that ended in a draw and went to penalties, which resulted in Nigeria’s defeat with a 2-4 scoreline.

Man analyzes Super Eagles’ loss

While many individuals have continued to react to the outcome of the match, a few have focused on the penalty misses by Super Eagles players.

In a fresh video, a young man, @theofficialmarto, shared the lessons he learned from Nigeria’s loss to Morocco.

He said at the beginning of the clip:

"This is what I learnt from Nigeria’s loss to Morocco in penalties."

After saying that, he moved on to mention the first lesson he learned.

His statement:

"The attitude you take towards anything will almost always show in the result. Discipline will always beat talent. Because why would a player, when the opponent just scored a penalty, come up to the ball chewing and blowi.ng gum?"

"Before you argue with me and say 'oo,' I called it when I saw him chewing and blow.ing gum like a market woman. He casually just played the ball—you came in at the dying minute."

He went on to add another lesson he learned as he spoke about a Super Eagles player who missed a penalty

He continued:

"The lesson I learned is: look before you leap. He had already faked the keeper the wrong way and still played the ball towards the keeper. Why?"

Reactions as man speaks about AFCON tournament

uursulla stated:

"Once it went to penalty I knew we lost."

Chef G noted:

"FACTS. I literally called it as he walked up he was gonna miss it smh."

Murphy law stressed:

"God bless you. Chukweze came in fresh, didn't even touch the ball. He came in for the penalties unlike Bruno who played 90minsplus and was definitely fatigued. Chukweze IMO deliberately missed that penalty."

Jenuily shared:

"What a lackadaisical attitude."

SAMMY said:

"I think the coaches have not really learned the psychology of their players. That they must learn moving forward.. Chukwueze humbled big time and not sure he will recovered from this whenever he wear the Green/ White..

SingularityOfFate noted:

""look before you leap" 😭 true words."

J kal noted:

"Let’s just move on bro.next time."

Osaze said:

"I think he placed a bet on that game. Sam to be honest with you. Even when bono went for the same side as the ball it almost got in. Bono had good reflexes. Nigeria has a great team it is not their fault that they met another great team playing in front of their audience. I understand the frustration but it is a time to encourage the team not to beat it down. we Africans should be humble when we win and gracious when we lose. much love to all Africans."

Watch the video below:

