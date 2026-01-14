A man who accurately predicted all the quarter-final matches in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has shared his thoughts on the Nigeria versus Morocco semi-final match

He mentioned the team that he believes will win convincingly and also stated the names of likely goal scorers in the mouthwatering tie

Apart from the Nigeria-Morocco match, he analysed the other semi-final match between Senegal and Egypt and predicted the side that would reach the final

A TikTok user, @08footyyarns, has given his prediction of the Nigeria vs Morocco AFCON semi-final game days after he correctly predicted all the quarter-final matches in the ongoing tournament.

In a TikTok post, the man bragged about his quarter-final predictions coming to pass and analysed the coming semi-final games.

AFCON semif-final matches: Man predicts both games

"Every single thing that I predicted about the quarter-finals, everything happened that way," he bragged in a video shared on TikTok.

While praising the Egyptian team, he predicted a victory for the Senegalese team. On the Nigeria versus Morocco tie, he confidently predicted a convincing win for the Super Eagles.

The man admitted that the Moroccan team has home advantage, but maintained that the Nigerian team will carry the day with a thumping win.

He predicted that Super Eagles forwards Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman would be on the score sheet. In his words:

"I don't even want to talk too much, let me just advice Moroccans. Nigeria will beat you. Ah, see, Nigeria will flog you.

"I saw some people bringing out videos of glory's past where Morocco and Nigeria played. Listen, listen, that's in the past.

"We are talking about these players right now. If it's the way Morocco is currently playing, I know they have home advantage and the stadium is going to be jam-packed with so much noise and them being at home advantage.

"And there have been some reports of them trying to get the referees on their side and all that. Listen, they can do dark arts, but I am telling you Osimhen will score, Lookman will score right.

"I don't know how you are going to keep Nigerian players from scoring. It's either you outscore Nigeria. That is the only way Morocco will beat this Nigeria team..."

Nigeria will face Morocco on Wednesday, January 14 at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

Nigeria vs Morocco: Man's prediction sparks debate

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's prediction below:

leiwhdbxuwoqksbalapeiehb said:

"Senegal struggled to score against mali, you think they’ll score against Egypt? Ivory Coast has better defence than Senegal, and mali had no attacking threat, Egypt has world class attack that’ll catch Senegal on counter attacks."

mboukhaf said:

"Against Tunisia last 20 minutes scored 2 and wasted 5 clear chances 🤣🤣🤣🤣 weak defence."

Mara Elmorta said:

"Ask belgium,Portugal,Spanje,about marokko😏 easy win marokko 4-0 Nigeria."

B.C.Eli said:

"Bro Nigeria is not winning this game bro, go and check out details about the Nigeria team, tow of our frist staters are not playing and Morocco have referee, bro is not going to be easy."

UK's brown said:

"Egypt will win Senegal and Nigeria will beat Morocco. Final is Nigeria vs Egypt and Nigeria carries the trophy."

Efe said:

"Exactly my point, morroco are not that good, once they score one goal they will seat back."

Zirif 🍉 said:

"Hey smart guy, Morocco haven't lost in 38 consecutive home games, not even to Brazil."

Viral man predicts Nigeria vs Morocco match

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who had accurately predicted 10 AFCON matches had predicted the result of Nigeria's semi-final match with Morocco.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, January 13, he noted that the Nigerian team would no longer be viewed as underdogs owing to their stellar performances so far, especially how they dominated the Algerian team in their quarter-final win.

To that end, he believes the Moroccans will throw everything they've got at the Super Eagles, and hopes the Nigerian team is ready. While recalling his prediction that Nigeria's forward Victor Osimhen will score a header in the quarter-final match, he said it is going to be a different ball game entirely against the Atlas Lions.

