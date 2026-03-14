A Nigerian man shared how a failed relocation plan left him with millions of naira in debt while he was earning a monthly salary of N85,000

He shared that the situation worsened after he borrowed from digital lending platforms and was eventually placed in custody

The man said his mother later stepped in, using the money meant for her building projects and selling her jewellery to help reduce the debt

A Nigerian man has opened up about one of the most difficult periods of his life after a failed relocation plan left him with huge debts.

The man, identified as @wealthHabib, shared his story on X, explaining how his mother's sacrifice helped him survive his debt crisis.

A man shares how his mother stood by him after 100 million failed japa debt. Photo credit: Jetta Productions Inc

Source: UGC

According to him, his troubles started when he was trying to relocate abroad and borrowed a lot of money from several sources to fund the process.

He stated that when the relocation plan failed, it left him with more than N10 million in debt. Sadly, at that time, he was earning a monthly salary of N85,000.

Man in debt over failed Japa plan

The man explained that most of the loans came from digital lending platforms with high interest rates, as well as from a few individuals he owed money.

He then revealed that he was arrested and spent two nights in custody. This, he said, was the breaking point for him.

When the parents later found out about this, the mother, instead of condemning him, stepped in to support him.

A Nigerian man shares how a failed relocation plan left him with millions of naira in debt. Photo credit: Tim Robberts/Getty Images

Source: UGC

He said his mother used over N2 million, which she had saved for two building projects, and also sold some of her old gold jewellery to help reduce the debt pressure.

According to him, the sacrifice gave him the breathing space he needed to begin rebuilding his life.

In the X post, he said:

"When my parents found out, the shame almost finished me. I felt like God should kpai me instead of facing them. But my mum, hmm, she stepped in like an angel. She took every kobo she had saved, and a few of her old gold jewelry, over N2 million meant for completing her two building projects, and paid to reduce the heat. That single act broke something inside me, but in a good way. It gave me breathing space.

After that, my salary increased to N150,000. I committed to paying back N100,000 every month without fail, and I kept at it until early 2025. The road was brutal! discipline, sacrifice, many “no” to things I wanted, I sold my TV and 🏍️, but I refused to let my mum’s sacrifice go to waste.

My mother became my biggest reason to keep pushing."

See his X post below:

Reactions to man with japa debt

Some of the comments are below.

@Pawpawyeh__00 said:

"May God ease your pain bro.. na my momsy be this.. be like she and your mama be twins..

Honestly I can’t give up cos of my momsy.. Allah walahai I nor go fit too."

@Lady_imoleh commented:

"May Allah continue to ease your affairs."

@bl_qee stated:

"Amin🙏🏽 I pray Allah come. Through for you and your family as well me and mine."

Man who moved abroad leaves 5k account

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man has shared his experience with an unnamed bank after leaving money in his account and relocating abroad.

According to him, he left about N5,000 in his account before leaving Nigeria, but met an unexpected amount after checking later.

Social media users who came across his tweet stormed the comments section to share their various opinions.

Source: Legit.ng