A Nigerian graduate has celebrated completing his Master of Environmental Design (Architecture) programme at the University of Lagos

He disclosed that he resigned from his job to focus on advancing his education despite doubts from some people

Adedoyin said his academic journey included setbacks after graduating from FUTA, completing NYSC in 2022, and later gaining admission into UNILAG for his master’s degree

A Nigerian graduate, Temitope Adedoyin, has celebrated completing his master's degree at the University of Lagos while reflecting on the challenges he faced before gaining admission.

The graduate shared his story on LinkedIn after successfully finishing his Master of Environmental Design (Architecture) programme at the institution.

A Nigerian graduate celebrates completing his Master degree at the University of Lagos. Photo credit: Temitope Adedoyin/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

In his LinkedIn post, Adedoyin expressed appreciation to God along with the help he had from his loved ones throughout the academic journey.

According to him, he had to resign from his previous job so he could focus on advancing his education, despite many questioning him for such action.

UI Master's graduate shares academic journey

Adedoyin also recounted how his academic path began at the Federal University of Technology Akure, where he spent five years studying for a Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) degree.

After graduating, he had numerous setbacks, especially during and after the COVID-19 pandemic that forced global shutdowns.

Despite the setback, he said he remained hopeful and moved on with his plans. In 2021, he registered for the National Youth Service Corps and completed the programme in 2022.

A UNILAG master's graduate shares his life story before gaining admission. Photo credit: UNILAG

Source: UGC

After he was done with service, he got employment with a construction company that was involved in building one of the world’s largest covered church auditoriums. However, he had to sadly resign and continue his academic development at UNILAG.

Adedoyin described his time at UNILAG as demanding but rewarding, noting that the programme involved sleepless nights, intense academic pressure, and moments of reflection.

Read his full statement in his LinkedIn post below:

"I return all glory to God for making this journey seamless; may His name forever be praised.

I would also like to express my heartfelt appreciation to my wife, my parents, and my siblings for their unwavering support, encouragement, and prayers throughout this journey. Their presence and belief in me made every step worthwhile.

This journey stands as a testament to God’s faithfulness to His Word. I began my Master of Environmental Design (M.ED) program after making the difficult decision to resign from my previous workplace. Some people wondered why I would make such a choice, but I knew it was time to advance my career and deepen my pursuit of knowledge. Through it all, I held firmly to the conviction that “God is in the details.”

My academic journey began at the Federal University of Technology Akure, where I spent five years earning my Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech). After graduating in 2019, the outbreak of COVID-19 led to an unexpected one-year pause at home. During that period, I trusted God while seeking admission for a Master’s program at FUTA. However, when schools eventually resumed after the pandemic disruptions, I was not offered admission. Though it was disappointing, I remained hopeful and moved forward.

In 2021, I proceeded to register for the National Youth Service Corps and successfully completed my service in 2022. Afterward, I began working with a leading construction firm involved in building one of the largest covered church auditoriums in the world. While the experience was valuable, I soon realized that I could not settle for less in my pursuit of academic and professional growth.

Driven by this conviction, I applied for a Master’s program at the University of Lagos, and by God’s grace, I was offered admission. That marked the beginning of another remarkable chapter. The journey was far from easy it was filled with a rollercoaster of events and emotions, sleepless nights, intense pressure, and moments of deep reflection. Yet through it all, God remained faithful.

Today, I can confidently say that God’s timing is always the best. My time at UNILAG connected me with incredible people remarkable lecturers and professors, supportive colleagues who eventually became family, and a vibrant academic community that shaped my growth.

At different points, people would ask if I had been an Akokite during my undergraduate days. I would proudly respond that I graduated from FUTA. But today, I stand even more proudly as a graduate of the Master of Environmental Design (Architecture) program from the Department of Architecture, University of Lagos.

Now, I can boldly say that I am a proud graduate of UNILAG."

UNILAG graduate dies after convocation

Legit.ng had earlier reported that a graduate of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, who advocated for sickle cell patients has passed away.

The individual had taken to her social media page to announce her convocation from the university.

Source: Legit.ng