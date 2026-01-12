A young Nigerian man grabbed people's attention with his opinion on the AFCON semi-final match between Nigeria and Morocco

He shared what could happen if Nigeria defeats the African team in the quarter-final match scheduled for 15th of January

He went ahead to also share what could happen if the Nigerian team is defeated by Morocco in his viral post

A Nigerian man has shared two things that will happen if Morocco beats Nigeria in the AFCON semi-final match scheduled to take place on 15th January .

The post of the individual has since drawn attention online due to his opinion on the AFCON tournament.

Nigerian man shares what will happen if Morocco beats Nigeria in AFCON semi-final. Photo Source: Facebook/Menjo, Instagram/Allfiftyfour

Source: Facebook

Man speaks about Nigeria, Morocco

The man, @Menjo on Facebook, wrote that if Nigeria defeats the African team, there would be no problem, as all would be fine. But if the opposite happens, it wouldn’t be fine.

He wrote:

"On Wednesday, January 14th."

"Nigeria 🇳🇬 vs Morocco 🇲🇦. I am writing this post today, January 11th, 3 days earlier."

"If Nigeria beats Morocco, everything will be OKAY."

"If Morocco beats Nigeria, everything will NOT be okay."

He went on to explain what might happen should Morocco end up beating Nigeria in the big tournament.

He continued:

"1 - Nigeria will complain about CAF favoring Morocco."

Nigerian man warns of CAF complaints and referee accusations if Morocco wins. Photo Source: Facebook/Extra Time

Source: Instagram

"2 - Nigerians will accuse the referee of cheating (denying penalty, canceling an offside goal, not blow.ing foul play, or refusing to give a red card)."

"I will be back on the 14th to refresh this post."

"God is not man."

Reactions as man speaks about AFCON tournament

Opara explained:

"On Wednesday Nigeria will be playing against the rest of Africa minus DR congo."

Maxwell noted:

"I didn’t watch yesterday’s match with Algeria, but some Algerian supporters online were bashing the referee and Nigerians asked them to shut up, that Algeria didn’t even have a shot on target. If the coin was flipped, Nigerians would cry online till the next AFCON. Wednesday is coming."

Ambe shared:

"Nigeria is going to correct the mistake camerron made it won't happen twice to neighbors . The referee will try to cheat but will find no way to deny it . Halla Nigeria . From Cameroon."

Jamilo noted:

"It will not happen because Morocco now knows that the world is watching after their favourism in the match against Cameroon."

Emmanuel wrote:

"My full support for Nigeria 🇳🇬 from Cameroon."

Orlando noted:

"God is not a man. Let me screenshot this prophecy and keep."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a UK journalist shared his thoughts on the AFCON 2025 semi-final between Nigeria and Morocco. He said the Super Eagles are very strong, and he explained the only way Morocco might beat them.

Parrot predicts Nigeria vs Morocco AFCON winner

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a parrot that guessed the winner of the Nigeria vs Algeria quarter-final has now picked a winner for the semi-final between Nigeria and Morocco.

In a short video on TikTok, the parrot moved to one of the flags, showing which team it thinks will win. The video went viral, and many people reacted online,

Source: Legit.ng