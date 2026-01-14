A Nigerian citizen has sent a comical message to other teams to stop the Super Eagles of Nigeria from lifting the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy

In a now-viral video, the young man shared what he would do if Nigeria eventually wins the trophy, which it last won in the 2013 AFCON edition

In a battle for the final slot, Nigeria will face host country, Morocco in an epic semi-final clash on Wednesday, January 14 at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat

A Nigerian content creator, known on TikTok as @k2likethat, has funnily warned of the consequence if Nigeria is allowed to win the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Nigeria will play Morocco in a much-anticipated semi-final clash on Wednesday, January 14 at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

A Nigerian man funnily appeals to other teams to stop Nigeria from winning the AFCON tournament. Photo Credit: @k2likethat, Facebook/TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations

Source: TikTok

AFCON trophy: Man's message to other teams

@k2likethat, in a video posted on TikTok, promised to celebrate in an unusual manner should Nigeria lift the AFCON trophy this time, warning that no one would like the man he would become.

He funnily maintained that Nigeria should be stopped from winning the ongoing AFCON tournament.

The young man dismissed the threats of the other teams still in the competition, bragging that he doesn't see any of the current teams stopping Nigeria.

"Yo, listen, don't let Nigeria win AFCON. I'm telling you lot now.

"Nobody is gonna like the man I would become. I have been keeping quiet so far in terms of AFCON because that loss we took from Congo really pained my spirit, bro.

"...I am posting this now because there is a week left, bro...Don't let us win AFCON. If we win AFCON yeah, you are not going to hear the end of it from me...I am gonna start putting Nigerian flags on my house and on people's houses as well

"Because it's your house Naija no dey carry last, so, you get? But realistically, who the hell is stopping us?"

A Nigerian man sends an appeal to other teams in the ongoing AFCON. Photo Credit: @k2likethat, X/(@Omoruyi_)

Source: TikTok

Watch his video below:

AFCON 2025: Nigerian man's statement triggers reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the Nigerian man's statement below:

Egbuta74 said:

"So u want ARABS to win????"

glo glo said:

"The hate of self,is reality for most black men."

030bayy said:

"The obsessed hate is real he want that Arabs win."

Ofijoyce💓 said:

"Why?"

chi_xom5 said:

"Chineke nna po kiii okuuu."

Rachid,! said:

"Bro we win ezz dont worry."

Alba Svitani

"If we win afcon, one of the African countries going to the world cup better win it, or else."

Tolu said:

"Bro let’s win the semis first, too early for this chat."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Moroccan man had sent a message to Nigerians ahead of his country's AFCON semi-final match with Nigeria.

Man confidently names AFCON 2025 finalists

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had confidently named two teams that will qualify for the AFCON 2025 final.

In a now-viral video on TikTok which was released on Wednesday, January 7, the self-acclaimed football analyst maintained that he was certain that the teams he mentioned will win their matches and reach the final. According to him, Nigeria and Egypt will play the AFCON final. He noted that he didn't predict who would win it, but promises to do so when both teams win their semi-final matches.

He noted that he was not making a prediction, but speaking of a reality that was yet to come. He urged people to save his video, so they could revisit it when it finally happens. He dared people not to take his words seriously again if his prediction doesn't happen.

Source: Legit.ng