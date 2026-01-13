An Oyibo man took a big step ahead of the AFCON semi-final match between Morocco and the Super Eagles of Nigeria

He held two eggs and coloured them to represent the flags of the two countries and dropped them in a toilet closet

He used the tennis eggs to predict the outcome of the match and shared the name of the team that is likely to win

An Oyibo man generates buzz online after he used tennis eggs to predict the outcome of the AFCON semi final match between Nigeria vs Morocco.

The individual posted a video of it in his media page as it shows him holding two eggs, one colored in green and the other in red, each signifies the color of Nigeria flag and the red for the Moroccan flag.

Man uses balls to predict AFCON result between Nigeria and Morocco. Left photo for illustration purposes only Photo Credit: Getty Images/Susumu Yoshioka, Tiktok/gimmelballz, Instagram/Allfiftyfour

Source: Getty Images

Man uses tennis balls to predict AFCON

the individual @gimmelballz added a caption to his post explaining that it is the semi final prediction between the two African teams.

He led the two eggs in his hands and dropped both at once.

Oyibo man sparks online buzz after using tennis balls to predict Nigeria vs Morocco AFCON semi-final. Photo Source: Tiktok/gimmelballz

Source: TikTok

At the end of the video, the result of the prediction was shared as he mentioned the team that won as a prediction ahead of the real game.

People who saw his post reacted to it in the comments section.

Reactions as man predicts AFCON match

Olowo Ajadi shared:

"Bros you get luck oo u for just open TikTok tomorrow see say everywhere white."

OLAMHI-21 noted:

"You for cry the following morning if to say u go choose Morocco."

Big Joe said:

"If Morocco is less busy today, we can play the game."

eghenenu added:

"Na 2-0 for Nigeria favor . na Algeria Morocco be for us in this tournament. God go silence official favoritism."

nat_tech1 noted:

"God save you say Nigeria 🇳🇬 win…….All my Nigerian brothers gather here."

ALVIN7 stated:

"I'm Zambia but even if it was just a fake prediction seeing Morocco wins i wouldn't have agreed with you."

JOSEPH noted:

"Na once everywhere for white tomorrow for your phone."

Sandra Scott stressed:

"Even if nah balls eh if that Morocco win you for just enter your account tomorrow Dey see white."

Baba-Jay Games noted:

"Keep this video, we will all buy you malt if this becomes the outcome."

𝕁𝕖𝕣𝕣𝕪𝔽𝕩 shared:

"Omo my game just cut 😞 Nigeria vs Morocco."

klint noted:

"So u mean say na 4 : 3. Mai go book am over 3.5 😂. I go play am with my school fees. If this game cut ehh Me and u go put leg for one trouser."

CHIMA DAVID said:

"But can't the government just pick 3 sure games with 4 odds, stake 900Billion so the economy can be stable again?."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian man shared his opinion on the AFCON semi-final match between Nigeria and Morocco. He discussed what could happen if Nigeria wins the match scheduled for January 15 and what might occur if Morocco defeats Nigeria.

AI predicts Nigeria vs Morocco semi-final scorers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young man asked an AI to predict the goal scorers for the AFCON semi-final match between Nigeria and Morocco.

The AI responded by naming Victor Osimhen for Nigeria and Achraf Hakimi for Morocco, suggesting a possible 1-1 draw.

