A Nigerian lady named Sefiyat Onuchi shared her excitement on social media after securing admission into the University of Ibadan

The lady explained what she constantly did on her JAMB portal before she received the goodnews since mid-December

She expressed appreciation to God and her loved ones for standing by her and offering encouragement during the long waiting period

A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to celebrate after successfully gaining admission into the University of Ibadan (UI).

The lady, identified as Sefiyat Onuchi, narrated that the journey tested her faith and resilience as she faced a long period of waiting before the institution offered her the slot.

A young lady celebrates as she gains admission into the University of Ibadan. Photo credit: Sefiyat Onuchi/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Lady waits for admission to UI

Sefiyat explained that she consistently logged into her admission portal daily from mid-December with the hope of seeing a positive update.

According to her, the breakthrough came suddenly on a Thursday when her portal finally changed to show that she had been admitted into her dream school.

Sefiyat wrote in the LinkedIn post:

"From mid-December till now, I checked my portal almost every day — waiting, hoping, and reminding myself to stay patient. The silence was loud, but I held on. Then on Thursday, it happened. Out of nowhere. Boom — ADMISSION🥹🥹. For a few moments, I was honestly short of words."

Lady thanks loved ones for admission

She extended her gratitude to God and her family members, making a special mention of her mother and other relatives.

Sefiyat added:

"I’ve been offered admission into one of my dream schools in Nigeria — the University of Ibadan (UI), and I’m deeply grateful. This journey tested my patience, faith, and resilience, but it also reminded me that delays are not denials. I’m thankful to God, to my family — especially my mom and relatives — and to everyone who encouraged me, even when the wait felt endless.

This is more than an admission letter. It’s a reminder that persistence matters, quiet efforts count, and timing truly is everything.

Cheers to new beginnings, growth, and the work ahead. 🥂🎓✨""

Boy who wanted UI posts JAMB score

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young man has shared his Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination result as he mentioned his dream school and course, UI.

Source: Legit.ng