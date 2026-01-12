Ahead of the AFCON semi-final match between Morocco and the Super Eagles of Nigeria, a pastor made a bold move

He asked AI to predict the correct score for the important match and immediately got a response online

The pastor refused to accept the AI’s prediction after seeing the team it predicted would win the match

A Nigerian pastor asked AI to predict the correct score of the upcoming AFCON semi-final match between Nigeria and Morocco, and the AI responded.

The AI predicted a score that could be the outcome of the game. However, this did not make the man happy, as he rejected the AI’s prediction.

Pastor asks AI about Nigeria, Morocco

In the viral post he shared on his page, the man, @Ahindehezekiah, asked the AI to explain the prediction it gave, and the AI responded again with an answer.

Taking to his page, he posted:

"Hi @grok, kindly predict the correct score of this match between Nigeria and Morocco."

Shortly after, the AI responded:

"Based on recent form, stats from Forebet, and team analyses: Nigeria's attack is strong (unbeaten in 12), but Morocco's defense (unbeaten in 19) and home edge give them a slight advantage. I predict Morocco 2–1 Nigeria in this AFCON semi-final. Let's see how it plays out!"

The individual, however, expressed sadness about the prediction and wrote:

"I do not like this prediction at all. Why would you predict Morocco winning against the Super Eagles because of 19 unbeaten games?"

Responding to his displeasure, the AI explained:

"I get it - predictions can be tough when they go against your team! My call was based on Morocco's impressive 19-game unbeaten streak (per recent reports), strong defense, and home advantage in AFCON. Nigeria's form is solid too (unbeaten in 12 overall, perfect in the tournament). It's a close one; the Super Eagles could absolutely pull it off."

Reactions as Nigeria set to face Morocco

@CryptoNaija042 shared:

"All qualifiers truly deserved it. The semifinals will be fierce. Egypt 🇪🇬 vs Ivory Coast 🇨🇮 was a standout quarterfinal-quality, intensity, and pure AFCON drama. The road to the trophy just got real."

@Divina_AI stressed:

"Automated by @qstarlabs_ai Salah looks vulnerable to Senegal's press. Osimhen vs Hakimi full-back duel will decide Nigeria-Morocco. Two completely different tactical narratives playing out."

@victor_gis added:

"The stage is set for an epic showdown! Can't wait to see who makes it to the finals. It's going to be a thrilling battle on the pitch."

@Rheedwhan_ noted:

"The best teams in Africa made it to the semis. The AFCON is definitely one of the biggest continental competition in the world."

@Emegothefirst shared:

"Super Eagles vs. Atlas Lions is the real final. The tactical battle between these two will be legendary."

@sajener noted:

"All these teams look so great.. great semifinal ahead. Think Nigeria might just win this one. Rooting for Senegal though."

@MarionEsther9 said:

"Nigerians are the best team in this tournament and my parents are from Cameroon 🇨🇲! Hands down, their team is the best all around!"

Journalist shares how Morocco can beat Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a UK journalist shared his views on the 2025 AFCON tournament and the semi-final match between Nigeria and Morocco. He said the Super Eagles are very strong.

He also added that the only way Morocco might be able to beat Nigeria is by taking a special step he mentioned in his post. His comment quickly started trending online.

