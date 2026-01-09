A Nigerian man grabbed many people’s attention after he shared his prediction for the Nigeria vs Algeria AFCON match

The individual mentioned a scoreline in the post, which is trending online, and shared how confident he is in the prediction

He gave a score and made several other statements to explain his stance as Nigeria prepares to face the African team

Ahead of the AFCON quarter-final match that is scheduled to take place on January 10, 2026, at the Marrakech Stadium in Morocco, a man has predicted the possible score of the game.

The man took to his media page to make the statement ahead of the game while explaining his position.

Man says Nigeria will defeat Algeria 3-1, insists it’s confidence not controversy. Photo Source: Facebook/Kelvin's Corner

Source: Facebook

Man predicts Nigeria will beat Algeria

His prediction comes just days after Nigeria defeated Mozambique in an interesting game that ended 4-0 on 5th January.

Revealing what he feels might be the outcome of the match.

The man @Kelvin's corner said:

"I am not here to cause commotion. No arguments. No noise."

Speaking about what he feels would be the exact score of the match, he added:

"I simply believe: 🇳🇬 Nigeria will beat Algeria 3 goals to 1."

Man forecasts Nigeria victory over Algeria in upcoming quarter-final clash. Photo Source: Facebook/Kelvin's Corner/brfootball

Source: Twitter

He continued by sharing that he is confident in the score and not intending to cause any controversy.

He added:

"This is confidence, not controversy. But peace."

Reactions as Nigeria set to face Algeria

@direumatteul shared:

"this matchup’s gonna be intense, both sides bring fire. who do you think edges it in a tight game?"

@Emegothefirst noted:

"Algeria is a tough test, but the path to the trophy goes through the Super Eagles. We move."

Emifok said:

"@ungiofficial This is proper AFCON heritage. No favorites, no easy nights, just tension from the first whistle. Algeria grinding you down, Nigeria with that raw power and pace that can flip a game in one moment. Form barely matters in games like this. One mistake, one bounce, one moment of chaos and it’s over. The atmosphere alone is going to be insane. This is the kind of matchup where legends get made and villains are born. I’m ready for the stress already."

@EdidiongAkwa noted:

"It’s going to be a tough match though,but I’m confident with our boys."

@Imbuya_media said:

"Ademola Lookman is Nigeria's majn man and poster boy. Please take note."

@V8Baller stressed:

"A real test for osimhen, he will understand the importance of look man in the team."

Read the post below

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian man went viral after naming the best-performing team in the 2025 AFCON tournament. He made the statement shortly after Nigeria’s Super Eagles defeated Mozambique 4-0, claiming no team, not even Morocco, was playing better than Nigeria.

Nigerian fan predicts Super Eagles victory

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian fan shared his fears and hope ahead of the AFCON quarter-final match between Nigeria and Algeria. The fan recalled Algeria’s past wins over the Super Eagles.

Despite the history, he expressed confidence in Nigeria’s current squad, praising players like Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng