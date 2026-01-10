Ahead of the AFCON quarter-final between Nigeria and Algeria, an X user has shared his prediction of the game

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will play in their 18th AFCON quarterfinals against the Desert Foxes of Algeria on Saturday, January 10, in what promises to be a mouthwatering clash

In an X post, a Nigerian man analysed the strength of both teams and gave his prediction of the match, sparking reactions

Ahead of the Super Eagles of Nigeria's AFCON quarterfinal match against the Desert Foxes of Algeria, a man took to social media to share his predictions.

The man posted this online ahead of the upcoming match scheduled to take place on January 10, 2026, at the Marrakech Stadium in Morocco.

A man forecasts the prediction of Nigeria vs Algeria AFCON quarterfinal match. Photo: Unsplash, Facebook/AFCON

Before now, Nigeria had played Mozambique in the AFCON match and won 4–0 on January 5 and the many Nigerians have shared their predictions in the coming match.

Man shares prediction of Nigeria vs Algeria

Speaking about the next match of the Super Eagles, the X user @Dika_scorch analysed both teams before sharing his prediction.

He said:

“Algeria have dominated recent encounters with Nigeria, winning all of the last four matches across friendlies, AFCON and World Cup qualifiers, with a 4 goals difference between Algeria 6 – 2 Nigeria.

"Nigeria’s attack looks more potent and balanced, with multiple goal threats. While Algeria’s defense has been solid and tight. Going with the head to head stats, Algeria are slight favourites, but the odds suggest close contests.

"In my own opinion I see it as a full time draw or Algeria edging for a win again. How did you see this match and what is your prediction. WHO WINS."

See his X post below:

Nigeria vs Algeria: Reactions trail man's prediction

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on the man's analysis and prediction.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@odogwustanstan said:

"First of all a win for my country is the way for all so I'm giving Nigeria the winning ticket. I wish them all the best to succeed and bring the trophy home."

@endwelljohn2022 said:

"Recent head-to-head favours Algeria, but Nigeria’s attack looks sharper and more balanced. I see a tight game: most likely a draw, or Algeria edging it by a narrow win."

@Obialunuju said:

"Nigeria will win. Good luck to Super Eagles. I claim it, by God's grace."

@miz__mk said:

"Tough one! Algeria has the history, but Nigeria’s attack looks sharper this time. Could go either way, leaning towards a tight draw or Algeria scraping a win."

@Kingprince006 said:

"North African countries are good I hope Algeria will not deal with us badly."

Nigeria faces Algeria in AFCON quarterfinal match on January 10, 2026. Photo: AFCON

